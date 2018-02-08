Tyron Woodley Reacts To Dana White’s Harsh Comments About Him

UFC President Dana White made his feelings known about who UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley wants to fight next.

Woodley has made it known that he wants to fight Nate Diaz next as he thinks Diaz is a big name that could serve as a super fight. Diaz has claimed that he wants to fight soon and would be interesting in accepting that fight.

White made an appearance on UFC Tonight this week on FOX Sports 1 to talk about a wide range of topics including the rumors that the promotion is attempting to make Woodley vs. Diaz for the welterweight title.

Instead of the UFC boss just coming out and saying that the promotion isn’t interested in making that fight happen and leave it at that, he put his welterweight champion on blast for publically entertaining this fight.

“[Woodley’s] full of sh*t,” White said (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “That fight was never made, you couldn’t be more wrong, he couldn’t be more full of sh*t, and it’s absolutely not true. It’s so not true that our lawyer hit him up today and said he needs to stop saying these kind of things, because it’s absolutely not true.”

White made it clear that the promotion wants to have Woodley make his next title defense against top contender Rafael dos Anjos.

“Dos Anjos is the fight we’re looking at for Woodley,” White said. “That’s the fair fight, he just won a great fight against Robbie Lawler and looked good and what I love about that fight is dos Anjos will bring it. He will come after Tyron Woodley, and it will be a great fight. That’s the fight that’s gonna happen.” “We’ve offered Nate Diaz five or six fights in the last several months, and he’s turned them all down,” White said. “I’ve said many times over the last several months that I don’t see Nate Diaz fighting. Will he fight this year? Maybe he’ll come out and see he wants to fight eventually, but no, he’s turned down every fight we’ve offered.“

Woodley heard White’s comments on FOX Sports 1 and decided to take time out of his day to get on Twitter to chime in on what White had to say by posting the following:

Who has a history of being full of shit. TW or DW? 🤔 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) February 8, 2018