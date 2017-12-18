Tyron Woodley Not Impressed By Rafael Dos Anjos’ Win Over Robbie Lawler

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was in attendance for UFC on FOX 26.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos scored a decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC on FOX 26 on Saturday night at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Since he decided to move up in weight, he has gone 3-0 and appears to be the next in line for a crack at the belt.

Although Woodley didn’t dispute his claim to be next in line, he wasn’t impressed with RDA’s performance against Lawler.

Keep in mind that Woodley is currently sidelined dealing with a shoulder injury that will need surgery.

Dos Anjos went on record after the event by stating that he is more than willing to rest and wait for the champion to return.

By beating the number two ranked fighter, Dos Anjos certainly made a very strong case to earn the next title shot. Time will tell if the promotion gives RDA the next title shot.