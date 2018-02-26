Two High-Profile Bouts Confirmed For Bellator 200

Bellator 200 will take place on May 25, 2018 from the SSE Arena in London, England and the promotion announced two big fights for the card earlier today (Feb. 26, 2018).

According to the promotion’s official Twitter account, Rafael Carvalho will put his middleweight title on the line against Gegard Mousasi, while the brash Michael “Venom” Page will return to take on David Rickels in a welterweight bout.

Carvalho, 31, has established himself as a top talent, winning 15-straight fights and defending his 185-pound strap three consecutive times. He’s coming off of back-to-back stoppage victories over Melvin Manhoef and Alessio Sakara, but he’ll undoubtedly face the toughest test of his career in the veteran Mousasi.

Mousasi, a former Strikeforce champion, is riding a six-fight winning streak dating back to February 2016. He signed with Bellator in June 2017 and scored a decision victory over Alexander Shlemenko in his promotional debut this past October.

Page, one of the most entertaining fighters on the Bellator roster, hasn’t entered the cage since November 2016. He currently holds an impressive 12-0 professional record with 10 of those victories coming by way of stoppage.

Rickels, on the other hand, is coming off of back-to-back victories over Aaron Derrow and Adam Piccolotti.

