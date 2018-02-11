Twitter Reacts To Yoel Romero’s Crushing KO Of Luke Rockhold

UFC 221 emanated tonight (Saturday, February 10, 2018) from the Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. The main event saw Luke Rockhold vie for the interim middleweight title against Yoel Romero. Romero came in overweight and was thus ineligible to win the title.

The two middleweight titans engaged in a tense, back-and-forth battle. Rockhold took the first with his volume of kicks while Romero took the second with a flurry of power punches that had Rockhold on the ropes. The former champ survived the second frame, but Romero would net himself yet another unlikely third-round stoppage. He floored Rockhold with a massive overhand left and one follow-up shot left Rockhold completely unable to defend himself. Romero would be the interim middleweight champion had he made weight yesterday.

The co-main event saw local hero Mark Hunt look to turn back heavyweight prospect Curtis Blaydes. He had his moments, particularly in the first round, but Blaydes’ wrestling proved too much for the New Zealander. “Razor” Blaydes took a clear-cut unanimous decision in the co-headliner.

