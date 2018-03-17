Twitter Reacts To Volkov’s Upset KO Of Fabricio Werdum

Photo by Per Haljestam for USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 127 went down from The O2 Arena in London, England today (Saturday, March 17, 2018). The evening was headlined by a heavyweight slugfest between former champ Fabricio Werdum and Alexander Volkov. Despite early adversity, Volkov’s superior cardio and chin proved to be the difference. Werdum got his takedowns going early, landing some nice ground and pound. But Volkov persevered, and Werdum faded. In the fourth, Volkov hammered Werdum from guard and then forced him to stand. Werdum came and started swinging recklessly. Volkov dropped him with an uppercut and put out his lights with a follow-up. With that, the Russian said he wanted a title shot next against the winner of this summer’s Miocic-Cormier superfight.

The co-headliner was a rematch between light heavyweight hitters Jan Blachowicz and Jimi Manuwa. It unfolded differently than the first one. Blachowicz’s counter-punching and jab proved to be the difference. He dropped the Brit in the first and nearly finished him, bloodying his nose and mouth. Manuwa stalked and head-hunted, but Blachowicz peppered him and avoided the bombs to take a decision victory.

See how MMA Twitter reacted to these big fights below:

