Twitter Reacts To Volkov’s Upset KO Of Fabricio Werdum

UFC Fight Night 127 went down from The O2 Arena in London, England today (Saturday, March 17, 2018). The evening was headlined by a heavyweight slugfest between former champ Fabricio Werdum and Alexander Volkov. Despite early adversity, Volkov’s superior cardio and chin proved to be the difference. Werdum got his takedowns going early, landing some nice ground and pound. But Volkov persevered, and Werdum faded. In the fourth, Volkov hammered Werdum from guard and then forced him to stand. Werdum came and started swinging recklessly. Volkov dropped him with an uppercut and put out his lights with a follow-up. With that, the Russian said he wanted a title shot next against the winner of this summer’s Miocic-Cormier superfight.

The co-headliner was a rematch between light heavyweight hitters Jan Blachowicz and Jimi Manuwa. It unfolded differently than the first one. Blachowicz’s counter-punching and jab proved to be the difference. He dropped the Brit in the first and nearly finished him, bloodying his nose and mouth. Manuwa stalked and head-hunted, but Blachowicz peppered him and avoided the bombs to take a decision victory.

See how MMA Twitter reacted to these big fights below:

I don't want to say Volkov sounds like an emotionless, robotic machine, but… #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/kTmByQJ6Mn — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) March 17, 2018

Werdum getting his Akhmat shoutout in early his fight… — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) March 17, 2018

I'm pulling for the guy who is backed by the less-corrupt politician. I'm still not sure who that is though. #UFCLondon — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) March 17, 2018

Werdum is such an Akhmat shill — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 17, 2018

I think jiu-jitsu is still really relevant, but I'm wrong most of the time – @ForrestGriffin #UFCLondon — UFC (@ufc) March 17, 2018

Werdum thought about it 😂 You've got to get pretty high to knock Volkov out like that…#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/pLaHTFm5aj — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 17, 2018

How surprised will you be if Volkov beats Werdum? I don't think it'll happen, but if it does I imagine it's more to do with Werdum slipping than Volkov rising. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) March 17, 2018

Little concerned about Werdum's inability to pass guard, but if he can get in top position consistently he'll be fine. — Brett Appley (@BrettAppley) March 17, 2018

Werdum's lazy-ass snatch single to trip is the funniest takedown in MMA history to me. — Jordan Breen (@jordanbreen) March 17, 2018

Volkov is trapped in a useless closed guard whenever this goes to the ground. He's too worried about Werdum passing to do anything off of his back. — Connery Busch (@BoxingBusch) March 17, 2018

Werdum grabbing Volkov's throat to hold him in place while he's landing ground strikes is illegal, nasty, and effective. #UFCLondon — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) March 17, 2018

Werdum looks a little…off? — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 17, 2018

To be fair, Werdum is always a little off. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 17, 2018

Wedrum looking a little softer in the middle than usual, and seems to be breathing heavy already. #UFCLondon — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) March 17, 2018

Rafael Cordeiro asks Fabricio Werdum to get back to his gameplan. "Don't do that anymore because it was bad," Cordeiro said. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) March 17, 2018

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA. DIE, YOU AKHMAT PIECE OF SHIT. FUCK YOU SO HARD. FUCKING DIE. — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) March 17, 2018

Werdum decided fuck it and paid the price. TKO R4. What a weird match. Again I take this as Werdum noticeably slipping, not Volkov emerging as a serious heavyweight contender. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) March 17, 2018

If Ngannou didn’t beat Overrem at 218, Volkov was in the running to fight Miocic at 220. He’s right there, in the UFC eyes. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 17, 2018

This about to be a BANGER#UFCLondon — Max Freedman (@TrademarkMMA) March 17, 2018

Whenever Blachowicz fights, I can't help but think of Wolfenstein's William J. Blazkowicz. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/BbFrFbZ3v0 — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) March 17, 2018

This whole 'Blachowicz was the first guy Manuwa couldn't finish' narrative would be more compelling if Manuwa hadn't also been KO'd by three other guys he couldn't finish. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) March 17, 2018

Nearly felt bad for Jimmy Smith during that Manuwa/Blachowicz hype package. #UFCLondon — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) March 17, 2018

Co-main event time. Manuwa has the power to stop any lift heavyweight, and I hate to pick against him here, but I’m slightly siding toward Blachowicz. Both have improved since their first meeting, but i believe Blachowicz’s wrestling upgrades will make the difference. #UFCLondon — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) March 17, 2018

"First man Manuwa couldn't finish" Someone send for Bork – these guys are making chicken salad out of chicken shit. — Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) March 17, 2018

Damn, these some muscley boys right here. #UFCLondon — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) March 17, 2018

We’re witnessing a war in London😧 — UFC India (@UFCIndia) March 17, 2018

Absolute slugfest between Manuwa and Blachowicz. Have to wonder how big of a role the crowd played in keeping Manuwa in it early, he was badly hurt. Turns table late in the second round with head kick that hurt Blachowicz. Crazy fight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 17, 2018

Don't worry, @Patrick_Wyman. This is the part when Jan gasses and blows it. Perfectly Fine fighters, foreeevvveeeer — Connery Busch (@BoxingBusch) March 17, 2018

Two rounds into Jimi Manuwa vs. Jan Blachowicz and the rematch is already 100x better than the first fight. #UFCLondon — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 17, 2018

That headkick gave Manuwa the round. How the fuck is Jan awake? — Rich 🌮 (@high_light) March 17, 2018

Pretty sure this is gonna be FOTN. What a complete 180 from their last fight. #UFCLondon — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) March 17, 2018