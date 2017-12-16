Twitter Reacts To UFC on FOX 26

The UFC on FOX 26 event from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada earlier tonight (Sat. December 16, 2017) has come to an end, and the mixed martial arts (MMA) world had a thing or two to say about it on Twitter.

In the main event of the night, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler took on ex-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Former featherweight title challenger Ricardo Lamas met Josh Emmett in the co-main event.

And two great bouts opened up the main card; with welterweights Mike “Platinum” Perry and Santiago Ponzinibbio going to war, as well as a light heavyweight match-up between Misha Cirkunov and Glover Teixeira. Here’s what the MMA world had to say on Twitter:

Glover Teixeira finishes Misha Cirkunov in the first round via strikes, then goes straight to Cormier, who’s calling the action, to let him know what’s up. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 17, 2017

Glover has to endure tonight, prob next in line for the title shot. Good win #UFCWinnipeg — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 17, 2017

Misha Cirkunov, at the beginning of 2017, was widely considered one of the best young prospects at 205. Since then: Back-to-back first-round losses. Such a mercurial sport. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 17, 2017

Quick night for @gloverteixeira, who gets the TKO in the 1st. Circunov did land some solid shots though… #UFCWinnipeg — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) December 17, 2017

Tough year for Misha Cirkunov. Had a prolonged contract dispute with the UFC then finally got re-signed only to get knocked out by Volkan Oezdemir and Glover Teixeira. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) December 17, 2017

And so ends the Misha Cirkunov hype. Eh, maybe not with with how thin 205 is. But wow. Not a good 2017 for Misha. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 17, 2017

Man, this is an awesome fight 👏🏽 #platinum — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) December 17, 2017

Not really impressed with either man thus far #perryvsponz @ufc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 17, 2017

Love it! This was never going to be a dull fight! 🤜🏼💥🤛🏼#UFCWinnipeg — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 17, 2017

That moment with Till slipping away by the second. This is why you have to always strike when the iron is so hot. Santiago is tough. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 17, 2017

Good performance by Santiago Poniznibbio. Mike Perry is a good fighter but not a top-15 fighter like Ponz, who proved that tonight. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) December 17, 2017

I think it's a safe bet Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry just wrapped up the FOTN bonus. That was so much fun to watch. #UFCWiinnipeg — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 17, 2017

That was a fun fight. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) December 17, 2017

To my surprise but NOT to my disappointment, Ponzinibbio v Perry goes the distance. #UFCWinnipeg — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 17, 2017

Ponz should win this, but Perry brought the fight out of him. Ponz had to be patient early, pour it on late and change dynamic to push forward midway through. Not easy. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 17, 2017

The UFC welterweight division continues to be a whole hell of a lot of fun*. *outside of the title fights — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) December 17, 2017

I'll always tune in to watch @PlatinumPerry he is always entertaining! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) December 17, 2017

Lamas is gone — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) December 17, 2017

NO WAY — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 17, 2017

WOW. Huge upset KO win for Josh Emmett over Ricardo Lamas. Unreal. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) December 17, 2017

Josh Emmett takes advantage of the opportunity! Stretches Ricardo Lamas in the first round with a left hook! Woah! — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 17, 2017

Whaaaaaaaaat. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) December 17, 2017

HOLY JEEBUS — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 17, 2017

OMG left hook and Ricardo Lamas is out cold. Jesus, Mary and Joseph. Josh Emmett just took him to the upside-down! #UFCWinnipeg — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 17, 2017

Josh Emmett just STARCHED Ricardo Lamas. My goodness. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 17, 2017

Wow!!! Huge left hook and win for @JoshEmmett155!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 17, 2017

Too bad Emmett missed weight, he won't get a 50k bonus now, but that was absolutely worthy. One of the biggest upsets of the year. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) December 17, 2017

Walk off — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 17, 2017

Holy smokes. Josh Emmett KOs Ricardo Lamas cold with a beaut of a left hook. First round. Right on the button. Wow. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 17, 2017

Brutal KO from Emmett, which leaves Lamas on the canvas for quite some time. Happy to see him sitting up now, but damn, that had me stressing out. #UFCWinnipeg — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) December 17, 2017

🚨VIOLENCE ALERT🚨 Lawler vs RDA getting ready to happen now!!! #UFCWinnepeg — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) December 17, 2017

This is madness. Madness!!! #UFCWinnipeg — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) December 17, 2017

Nice round 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 for the main event — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) December 17, 2017

That 23-second sequence Lawler had against the fence was one of the most impressive defensive sequences I've seen in a long time. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 17, 2017

ROBBIE LAWLER SMILING AFTER ALL THAT IS UNREAL!! — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) December 17, 2017

Lawler wobbled after RDA lands a punch. RDA unloading on Lawler against the cage. Lawler seemed to be blocking a lot of those shots. RDA gets a quick takedown. Lawler pops back up. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) December 17, 2017

God I love Robbie Lawler. — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) December 17, 2017

Clean sweep 5-0 rda good stuff! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouseUFC) December 17, 2017

Rafa looked very good tonight @RdosAnjosMMA congrats — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) December 17, 2017

Between Anthony Pettis and Robbie Lawler, RDA is something of a fan-favorite killer. The guy has so many answers for so many scenarios. If you want to be physical and fight rough, he's game. If you want to fight on the ground or clinch, you're speaking his language. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 17, 2017

RDA just dominated Robbie Lawler for 25 minutes. wow. — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 17, 2017

Wowwwwwww. A new contender emerges at welterweight! #UFCWinnipeg — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) December 17, 2017

Moons ago, RDA lost to Khabib on Fox. He followed that up with wins over Nate Diaz, Cerrone and now Lawler on big Fox. Not bad. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 17, 2017

Rafael Dos Anjos has put it all together as a welterweight. That was probably his most seasoned performance to date. Elite level stuff from the veteran. The Brazilian should get the nod here. #UFCWinnipeg — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 17, 2017