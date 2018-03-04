Twitter Reacts To Epic UFC 222 Fight Card

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0
SHARE
Stephen R. Sylvanie for USA TODAY Sports

Last night’s (Sat. March 3, 2018) UFC 222 pay-per-view (PPV) has come to an end and what a night it was. In the main event of the evening UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” put on a dominant performance against young challenger Yana Kunitskaya. The Brazilian absolutely dominated her Russian counterpart in the standup department before pulling off a first round TKO.

In the co-main event Brian Ortega pulled off an amazing upset by becoming the first man in mixed martial arts (MMA) history to finish Frankie Edgar in his fighting career. Ortega has earned himself a shot at the 145-pound championship against Max Holloway next.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) world reacted to the UFC 222 PPV event on Twitter here below:

NEXT: UFC 222 Bonuses: Brian Ortega & Sean O'Malley Bank For Big Wins

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR