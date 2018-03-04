Twitter Reacts To Epic UFC 222 Fight Card

Last night’s (Sat. March 3, 2018) UFC 222 pay-per-view (PPV) has come to an end and what a night it was. In the main event of the evening UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” put on a dominant performance against young challenger Yana Kunitskaya. The Brazilian absolutely dominated her Russian counterpart in the standup department before pulling off a first round TKO.
In the co-main event Brian Ortega pulled off an amazing upset by becoming the first man in mixed martial arts (MMA) history to finish Frankie Edgar in his fighting career. Ortega has earned himself a shot at the 145-pound championship against Max Holloway next.
Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) world reacted to the UFC 222 PPV event on Twitter here below:
OH MY GOD
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 4, 2018
Frankie just saw his life flash in front of his eyes
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 4, 2018
Dude, nobody does that to Frankie Edgar. Nobody. Good freaking lord
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) March 4, 2018
Knockout win in first for @BrianTcity
— Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) March 4, 2018
Brian Ortega just knocked out Frankie Edgar!
— TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) March 4, 2018
OMG STAR IS BORN. BRIAN ORTEGA! KOs FRANKIE FREAKING EDGAR. WHOA WHOA WHOA #UFC222
— Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 4, 2018
Holy cow. Ortega wins via first round TKO.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 4, 2018
ORTEGA!!!!!!!!
— Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) March 4, 2018
BRIAN F'ING ORTEGA! He just knocked out Frankie Edgar!
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 4, 2018
HOLY SHIT
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 4, 2018
WOW ORTEGA!!!! Still undefeated! #UFC222
— Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 4, 2018
Brian Ortega just knocked out Frankie Edgar with uppercuts. First round.
— Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) March 4, 2018
OH MY GOD. BRIAN ORTEGA KNOCKS OUT FRANKIE EDGAR IN THE FIRST ROUND. UNNNNNBEEELLLIEEVABLE
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 4, 2018
Wow!!! Brian Ortega becomes the first man to KO Frankie Edgar. This sport!!!!
— Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) March 4, 2018
HOLY CRAPOLA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 4, 2018
Ortega just became the first man to ever finish Frankie Edgar.
— Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) March 4, 2018
Brian Ortega is the first fighter to finish Frankie Edgar.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 4, 2018
I think that last one lifted Edgar off his feet.
— Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) March 4, 2018
UPSET city damnnnnn #ufc222
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 4, 2018
Brian Ortega is the first man to finish Edgar in a fight. He did so with seconds remaining. Unbelievable finish.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 4, 2018
OMG! Brian Ortega just DEVASTATED Frankie Edgar with a series of strikes to the head and KO'd him. It was Gray Maynard times five! Holy cow. First round KO!
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) March 4, 2018
Brian Ortega just knocked Frankie Edgar out in the first round, the first man to ever finish Edgar.
— TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) March 4, 2018
OMG!!! Brian Ortega just knocked out Frankie Edgar in the first round!!! That's the first time Edgar has ever been finished. Wow!
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 4, 2018
Alright folks, I'm done doubting Brian Ortega. He just became the first man ever to finish Frankie Edgar, and needed less than one round to do it.
— Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) March 4, 2018
I can’t wait for Ortega vs Holloway that fight is going to be special
— Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) March 4, 2018
Damn! Ortega is real.
— Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) March 4, 2018
Ortega literally leaped into the uppercut that finished Edgar. Man oh man!
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) March 4, 2018
Good shit @BrianTcity
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 4, 2018
OMG!!! @BrianTcity with the TKO! Congratulations. Huge win! #newblood
— Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) March 4, 2018
The last uppercut did indeed literally lift Edgar off his feet. #UFC222
— Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) March 4, 2018
Wooooooow! @BrianTcity first man to finish Frankie. Who ever does the UFC rankings stop the bullshit with Aldo #1 please. Thanks. #UFC222
— Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) March 4, 2018
Who the fuck picked Ortega by KO. You're lying
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 4, 2018
Holy shit! @BrianTcity just showed how for real he is. Well done!
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) March 4, 2018
Wow OMG knew it… @BrianTcity is REAL! #UFC222
— Jessica Jag Aguilar (@jagatt) March 4, 2018
Wow! Incredible performance T City
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 4, 2018
Poor Edgar….lost the McGregor fight. And now, by being who he is, lost his Holloway fight.
— Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) March 4, 2018
Fuck Conor,
You do @BlessedMMA vs @BrianTcity in Hawaii #UFC222
— #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) March 4, 2018
Drinking game: if Cyborg doesn’t finish her in the first round take a drink. And then order another $30 worth of liquor and finish it #ufc222
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 4, 2018
Kunitskaya dropped by a right against the fence. Cyborg follows up with hammerfists and gets the finish.
— Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) March 4, 2018
Cyborg wins by 1st round TKO….
— Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) March 4, 2018
And Cyborg wins via first round TKO. GNP.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 4, 2018
That was a mauling.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 4, 2018
Kunitskaya has the standup of a toddler.
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 4, 2018
Well, that was, expected #ufc222
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) March 4, 2018
Cyborg destroys yet another opponent. #ufc222 pic.twitter.com/FaXgV1DSau
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) March 4, 2018
And just like that, it's over. Cris Cyborg TKOs Yana Kunitskaya in the first. She nearly knocked Kunitskaya out with the first punch of the fight. #UFC222
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 4, 2018
Well that was one sided. #UFC222
— The World Famous Las Vegas Fight Shop ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LVFightShop) March 4, 2018
……
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) March 4, 2018
Hammerfisted into oblivion. Cyborg with the title defense. Yana held on to her as long as she could, and when she let go, Cyborg demolished her. First round.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 4, 2018
Kunitskaya looks terrified. Cyborg drops her again and is pounding her into the mat. #UFC222
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 4, 2018
And there it is. Kunitskaya ends the fight lying there in the fetal position, thinking about Cyborg's lack of KO power.
— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) March 4, 2018
#AndStill Cris Cyborg bombards Yana Kunitskaya with punches in the first round. Kunitskaya lasted longer than I expected and it was still a first round finish #UFC222
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 4, 2018
Cyborg's situation is one of the few where I truly fear for a given fighter's opponents. #UFC222
— Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) March 4, 2018
I’m not sure who would be a challenge for Cyborg. #UFC222
— Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 4, 2018