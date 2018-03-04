Twitter Reacts To Epic UFC 222 Fight Card

Last night’s (Sat. March 3, 2018) UFC 222 pay-per-view (PPV) has come to an end and what a night it was. In the main event of the evening UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” put on a dominant performance against young challenger Yana Kunitskaya. The Brazilian absolutely dominated her Russian counterpart in the standup department before pulling off a first round TKO.

In the co-main event Brian Ortega pulled off an amazing upset by becoming the first man in mixed martial arts (MMA) history to finish Frankie Edgar in his fighting career. Ortega has earned himself a shot at the 145-pound championship against Max Holloway next.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) world reacted to the UFC 222 PPV event on Twitter here below:

OH MY GOD — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 4, 2018

Frankie just saw his life flash in front of his eyes — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 4, 2018

Dude, nobody does that to Frankie Edgar. Nobody. Good freaking lord — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) March 4, 2018

Knockout win in first for @BrianTcity — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) March 4, 2018

Brian Ortega just knocked out Frankie Edgar! — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) March 4, 2018

OMG STAR IS BORN. BRIAN ORTEGA! KOs FRANKIE FREAKING EDGAR. WHOA WHOA WHOA #UFC222 — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 4, 2018

Holy cow. Ortega wins via first round TKO. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 4, 2018

ORTEGA!!!!!!!! — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) March 4, 2018

BRIAN F'ING ORTEGA! He just knocked out Frankie Edgar! — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 4, 2018

HOLY SHIT — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 4, 2018

Brian Ortega just knocked out Frankie Edgar with uppercuts. First round. — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) March 4, 2018

OH MY GOD. BRIAN ORTEGA KNOCKS OUT FRANKIE EDGAR IN THE FIRST ROUND. UNNNNNBEEELLLIEEVABLE — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 4, 2018

Wow!!! Brian Ortega becomes the first man to KO Frankie Edgar. This sport!!!! — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) March 4, 2018

HOLY CRAPOLA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 4, 2018

Ortega just became the first man to ever finish Frankie Edgar. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) March 4, 2018

Brian Ortega is the first fighter to finish Frankie Edgar. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 4, 2018

I think that last one lifted Edgar off his feet. — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) March 4, 2018

UPSET city damnnnnn #ufc222 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 4, 2018

Brian Ortega is the first man to finish Edgar in a fight. He did so with seconds remaining. Unbelievable finish. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 4, 2018

OMG! Brian Ortega just DEVASTATED Frankie Edgar with a series of strikes to the head and KO'd him. It was Gray Maynard times five! Holy cow. First round KO! — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) March 4, 2018

Brian Ortega just knocked Frankie Edgar out in the first round, the first man to ever finish Edgar. — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) March 4, 2018

OMG!!! Brian Ortega just knocked out Frankie Edgar in the first round!!! That's the first time Edgar has ever been finished. Wow! — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 4, 2018

Alright folks, I'm done doubting Brian Ortega. He just became the first man ever to finish Frankie Edgar, and needed less than one round to do it. — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) March 4, 2018

I can’t wait for Ortega vs Holloway that fight is going to be special — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) March 4, 2018

Damn! Ortega is real. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) March 4, 2018

Ortega literally leaped into the uppercut that finished Edgar. Man oh man! — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) March 4, 2018

Good shit @BrianTcity — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 4, 2018

The last uppercut did indeed literally lift Edgar off his feet. #UFC222 — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) March 4, 2018

Wooooooow! @BrianTcity first man to finish Frankie. Who ever does the UFC rankings stop the bullshit with Aldo #1 please. Thanks. #UFC222 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) March 4, 2018

Who the fuck picked Ortega by KO. You're lying — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 4, 2018

Holy shit! @BrianTcity just showed how for real he is. Well done! — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) March 4, 2018

Wow! Incredible performance T City — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 4, 2018

Poor Edgar….lost the McGregor fight. And now, by being who he is, lost his Holloway fight. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) March 4, 2018

Drinking game: if Cyborg doesn’t finish her in the first round take a drink. And then order another $30 worth of liquor and finish it #ufc222 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 4, 2018

Kunitskaya dropped by a right against the fence. Cyborg follows up with hammerfists and gets the finish. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) March 4, 2018

Cyborg wins by 1st round TKO…. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) March 4, 2018

And Cyborg wins via first round TKO. GNP. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 4, 2018

That was a mauling. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 4, 2018

Kunitskaya has the standup of a toddler. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 4, 2018

And just like that, it's over. Cris Cyborg TKOs Yana Kunitskaya in the first. She nearly knocked Kunitskaya out with the first punch of the fight. #UFC222 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 4, 2018

Well that was one sided. #UFC222 — The World Famous Las Vegas Fight Shop ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LVFightShop) March 4, 2018

…… — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) March 4, 2018

Hammerfisted into oblivion. Cyborg with the title defense. Yana held on to her as long as she could, and when she let go, Cyborg demolished her. First round. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 4, 2018

Kunitskaya looks terrified. Cyborg drops her again and is pounding her into the mat. #UFC222 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 4, 2018

And there it is. Kunitskaya ends the fight lying there in the fetal position, thinking about Cyborg's lack of KO power. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) March 4, 2018

#AndStill Cris Cyborg bombards Yana Kunitskaya with punches in the first round. Kunitskaya lasted longer than I expected and it was still a first round finish #UFC222 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 4, 2018

Cyborg's situation is one of the few where I truly fear for a given fighter's opponents. #UFC222 — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) March 4, 2018