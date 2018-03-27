Twitter Reacts To Ronda Rousey’s Awkward Interviews

Earlier today (March 27, 2018), former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey took part in several interviews ahead of her in-ring debut for WWE, which will take place at Wrestlemania 34 on April 8, 2018.

Appearing on the Golic and Wingo show in addition to First Take, Rousey made headlines due to the fact that the exchanges became a bit awkward when the topic of her fighting career was brought up.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the interviews below:

Things got testy with @maxkellerman and @RondaRousey just now @espn. She certainly didn’t appreciate the MMA line of questioning. — Jason Page (@TheBackPage) March 27, 2018

Why does Ronda Rousey do interviews? She CLEARLY hates doing them. She doesn’t want to talk about her fighting career and that’s OBVIOUSLY what hosts want to talk about it. — Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) March 27, 2018

This Ronda Rousey interview has to be a Top 10 most awkward interview of all time 😬 pic.twitter.com/M1IH6FIXH5 — YourSports (@YourSports) March 27, 2018

Ronda Rousey thinks she’s being asked about time travel, gets pissed off. https://t.co/4xHDaDPc9z — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 27, 2018

I shoot boxing for ONE day and I come back to MMA news and I find out Ronda Rousey is a time traveler? I am so confused. — esther lin (@allelbows) March 27, 2018

Or we leave Ronda Rousey to process in her own way, in her own time. This unrealistic expectation all athletes must respond the same way to similar situations shows how oblivious people are to the fact they have an individual, unique mind. This ignorant mentality needs to stop. https://t.co/1Q0nND1yda — Catch Wrestling U (@CatchWrestling) March 27, 2018

But let’s keep it real, @maxkellerman is the quintessential professional & @RondaRousey was pure petty. — Shazam Morningstar (@showtimeyall) March 27, 2018