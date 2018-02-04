Twitter Reacts To Lyoto Machida’s Hard-Fought Homecoming In Brazil

By
Josh Stillman
-
0
SHARE
Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 125 went down tonight (February 3, 2018) from Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil. The headliner was between Brazilian legend and former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida and rising knockout artist Eryk Anders. Machida captured a glimmer of his old glory, eking out a slow-paced decision behind greater volume. Anders pressured but failed to pull the trigger enough. Machida, meanwhile, circled and kicked and survived a few sticky moments to see the judges award him a decision. It marks Machida’s first win since 2014.

The co-headliner saw former bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko’s debut at flyweight against Brazilian newcomer Priscila Cachoeira. Shevchenko ruthlessly mauled the hopelessly overmatched Brazilian, submitting her by rear-naked choke in the second, well after the fight should have been stopped.

See how Twitter reacted to these pivotal scraps below:

NEXT: UFC Belem Bonuses: 'Bullet' Banks $50K For Flyweight Slaughtering

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR