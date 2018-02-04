Twitter Reacts To Lyoto Machida’s Hard-Fought Homecoming In Brazil

UFC Fight Night 125 went down tonight (February 3, 2018) from Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil. The headliner was between Brazilian legend and former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida and rising knockout artist Eryk Anders. Machida captured a glimmer of his old glory, eking out a slow-paced decision behind greater volume. Anders pressured but failed to pull the trigger enough. Machida, meanwhile, circled and kicked and survived a few sticky moments to see the judges award him a decision. It marks Machida’s first win since 2014.

The co-headliner saw former bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko’s debut at flyweight against Brazilian newcomer Priscila Cachoeira. Shevchenko ruthlessly mauled the hopelessly overmatched Brazilian, submitting her by rear-naked choke in the second, well after the fight should have been stopped.

All of Machida's highlights are from the pre-Reebok era 🙁 — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) February 4, 2018

One more time plz pic.twitter.com/g8ZXABhMKM — smoogy (@smoogymma) February 4, 2018

twitter is good pic.twitter.com/BkywUsgkuj — Leg Kickin Tacos (@LegKickTKO) February 4, 2018

Machida’s style unfortunately hasn’t quite evolved past completely disengaging/circling to rushing in with a counter (head high/hands low). — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 4, 2018

Machida just doesn’t dart in and out like he used to. Every time he darts in, he stays there in the pocket for a second, wide open for the counter. It cost him vs Brunson and has gotten him caught a few times here vs Anders so far. #UFCBelem — Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) February 4, 2018

The dragon still has it in him then huh? #UFCBelem pic.twitter.com/J7Vai2AAi9 — Ross Kingsbury (@DownedOpponent) February 4, 2018

Double retirement bout plz. https://t.co/Vea6oLKLZ2 — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) February 4, 2018

People, put away your hot takes about hometown decisions. Tony Weeks isn’t Brazilian and he scored it 49-46 Machida. — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) February 4, 2018

What about my hot take that Tony Weeks sucks at judging MMA fights? — Greg Savage (@TheSavageTruth) February 4, 2018

I like seeing Machida win. 🙂 Anders was impressively patient, and then… too patient down the stretch. More feints and kicks would've helped slow the old Dragon down. But I'm glad he didn't/couldn't turn it up late the way I was expecting him to. #UFCBelem — White Roy Nelson (@BoxingBusch) February 4, 2018

How smashed is Tony Weeks right now — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 4, 2018

Had it Machida 3-2 maybe 4-1 due to the striking totals & no passes or punching with the couple of takedowns, but wow what patience and calmness by Anders only Alabama football would prepare you for that type of moment. Bright future! #UFCBelem — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 4, 2018

The Women’s Flyweight division is about to get interesting. #UFCBelem pic.twitter.com/083fcMkRtN — UFC India (@UFCIndia) February 4, 2018

After Tim Means got jobbed, maybe Priscila can windmill her way to victory here — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 4, 2018

10 pm in the One True Time Zone (midnight ET), still two fights to go, and they hit us with a promo for UFC 221. pic.twitter.com/RME74TAayI — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) February 4, 2018

Came to the arena to watch Shevchenko do her magic. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) February 4, 2018

If Valentina Shevchenko wins tonight, it seems like a logical move to match her up with Nicco Montano in June or July assuming her foot is better by then. #UFCBelem — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 4, 2018

This is not going to last long. #UFCBelem — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) February 4, 2018

Realistically this fight shouldn't have been sanctioned — Brett Appley (@BrettAppley) February 4, 2018

Shevchenko reenacting UFC 80: Penn vs. Stevenson right now… #UFCBelem — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) February 4, 2018

How many more of these elbows does Mario want Priscilla to eat? My Lord — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 4, 2018

Zombie girl… they debuting females tonight make me wanna.. #UFCBelem pic.twitter.com/IyTger3YF8 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 4, 2018

This is ASSAULT early, damn Shevchenko is vicious!! — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) February 4, 2018

The commentators are audibly concerned watching this — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 4, 2018

Valentina Shevchenko at 125 pounds is vicious and terrifying. My lord in heaven, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen blood spray like that. — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) February 4, 2018

Well, at least we were all on the same page. pic.twitter.com/fJSugQjgMO — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) February 4, 2018

Brazilian police radio scanner: European tourist wanted for a vicious assault on a local at #UFCBelem. Suspect is white female with cornrows. Appears to be concealing razor blades on her elbows. No shoes. Numerous prison-quality tattoos. pic.twitter.com/0StomJAX1S — Mike Fridley (@mikefridley) February 4, 2018

Mario Yamasaki needs to be charged with accessory… #UFCBelem — Alex Scaffidi (@alex_scaffidi) February 4, 2018

Well alright then I'm gonna need to take a shower before I watch anymore fighting tonight #UFCBelem — Tony Fagnano (@BigToneMMA) February 4, 2018

Mario Yamasaki flashes that heart sign at the start of the fight, then shows no heart the rest of the way. — Jeff Wagenheim (@jeffwagenheim) February 4, 2018

Mario Yamasaki should probably not be allowed to ref anymore. — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) February 4, 2018

RNC. Thank you Valentina. Mario was gonna let that go all night. At the time of the choke, the punch stats were 217 to 1. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 4, 2018

I, too, like to tenderize my steak before I choke it to submission. #UFCBelem — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) February 4, 2018