Twitter Reacts To Lyoto Machida’s Hard-Fought Homecoming In Brazil

UFC Fight Night 125 went down tonight (February 3, 2018) from Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil. The headliner was between Brazilian legend and former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida and rising knockout artist Eryk Anders. Machida captured a glimmer of his old glory, eking out a slow-paced decision behind greater volume. Anders pressured but failed to pull the trigger enough. Machida, meanwhile, circled and kicked and survived a few sticky moments to see the judges award him a decision. It marks Machida’s first win since 2014.
The co-headliner saw former bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko’s debut at flyweight against Brazilian newcomer Priscila Cachoeira. Shevchenko ruthlessly mauled the hopelessly overmatched Brazilian, submitting her by rear-naked choke in the second, well after the fight should have been stopped.
All of Machida's highlights are from the pre-Reebok era 🙁
— Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) February 4, 2018
It's his hometown.
It's his time.
RT if you're taking @LyotoMachidaFW NEXT on @FS1. #UFCBelem pic.twitter.com/lFIlMZKZBv
— UFC (@ufc) February 4, 2018
One more time plz pic.twitter.com/g8ZXABhMKM
— smoogy (@smoogymma) February 4, 2018
twitter is good pic.twitter.com/BkywUsgkuj
— Leg Kickin Tacos (@LegKickTKO) February 4, 2018
Machida’s style unfortunately hasn’t quite evolved past completely disengaging/circling to rushing in with a counter (head high/hands low).
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 4, 2018
Machida just doesn’t dart in and out like he used to. Every time he darts in, he stays there in the pocket for a second, wide open for the counter.
It cost him vs Brunson and has gotten him caught a few times here vs Anders so far. #UFCBelem
— Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) February 4, 2018
The dragon still has it in him then huh? #UFCBelem pic.twitter.com/J7Vai2AAi9
— Ross Kingsbury (@DownedOpponent) February 4, 2018
Double retirement bout plz. https://t.co/Vea6oLKLZ2
— Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) February 4, 2018
People, put away your hot takes about hometown decisions. Tony Weeks isn’t Brazilian and he scored it 49-46 Machida.
— Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) February 4, 2018
What about my hot take that Tony Weeks sucks at judging MMA fights?
— Greg Savage (@TheSavageTruth) February 4, 2018
I like seeing Machida win. 🙂 Anders was impressively patient, and then… too patient down the stretch. More feints and kicks would've helped slow the old Dragon down. But I'm glad he didn't/couldn't turn it up late the way I was expecting him to. #UFCBelem
— White Roy Nelson (@BoxingBusch) February 4, 2018
How smashed is Tony Weeks right now
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 4, 2018
Had it Machida 3-2 maybe 4-1 due to the striking totals & no passes or punching with the couple of takedowns, but wow what patience and calmness by Anders only Alabama football would prepare you for that type of moment. Bright future! #UFCBelem
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 4, 2018
The Women’s Flyweight division is about to get interesting. #UFCBelem pic.twitter.com/083fcMkRtN
— UFC India (@UFCIndia) February 4, 2018
After Tim Means got jobbed, maybe Priscila can windmill her way to victory here
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 4, 2018
Our co-main event is NEXT. #UFCBelem pic.twitter.com/pKVMeqlG4S
— UFC (@ufc) February 4, 2018
10 pm in the One True Time Zone (midnight ET), still two fights to go, and they hit us with a promo for UFC 221. pic.twitter.com/RME74TAayI
— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) February 4, 2018
Serious question: is @BulletValentina in the Bullet Club??? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ha4WJQ2SOm
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) February 4, 2018
— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) February 4, 2018
Came to the arena to watch Shevchenko do her magic.
— Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) February 4, 2018
If Valentina Shevchenko wins tonight, it seems like a logical move to match her up with Nicco Montano in June or July assuming her foot is better by then. #UFCBelem
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 4, 2018
This is not going to last long. #UFCBelem
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) February 4, 2018
Realistically this fight shouldn't have been sanctioned
— Brett Appley (@BrettAppley) February 4, 2018
Future champ https://t.co/a4FNPF9DX7
— Kel Dansby (@KelDansby) February 4, 2018
Shevchenko reenacting UFC 80: Penn vs. Stevenson right now… #UFCBelem
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) February 4, 2018
How many more of these elbows does Mario want Priscilla to eat? My Lord
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 4, 2018
Zombie girl… they debuting females tonight make me wanna.. #UFCBelem pic.twitter.com/IyTger3YF8
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 4, 2018
This is ASSAULT early, damn Shevchenko is vicious!!
— Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) February 4, 2018
The commentators are audibly concerned watching this
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 4, 2018
Valentina Shevchenko at 125 pounds is vicious and terrifying. My lord in heaven, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen blood spray like that.
— Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) February 4, 2018
Well, at least we were all on the same page. pic.twitter.com/fJSugQjgMO
— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) February 4, 2018
Brazilian police radio scanner: European tourist wanted for a vicious assault on a local at #UFCBelem. Suspect is white female with cornrows. Appears to be concealing razor blades on her elbows. No shoes. Numerous prison-quality tattoos. pic.twitter.com/0StomJAX1S
— Mike Fridley (@mikefridley) February 4, 2018
Mario Yamasaki needs to be charged with accessory… #UFCBelem
— Alex Scaffidi (@alex_scaffidi) February 4, 2018
Well alright then I'm gonna need to take a shower before I watch anymore fighting tonight #UFCBelem
— Tony Fagnano (@BigToneMMA) February 4, 2018
Mario Yamasaki flashes that heart sign at the start of the fight, then shows no heart the rest of the way.
— Jeff Wagenheim (@jeffwagenheim) February 4, 2018
Lengthy. #UFCBelem https://t.co/42Z64f2FgC
— Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) February 4, 2018
Mario Yamasaki should probably not be allowed to ref anymore.
— Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) February 4, 2018
RNC. Thank you Valentina. Mario was gonna let that go all night. At the time of the choke, the punch stats were 217 to 1.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 4, 2018
“ I’ve had better “ #ufc #liarliar
— Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) February 4, 2018
I, too, like to tenderize my steak before I choke it to submission. #UFCBelem
— Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) February 4, 2018
"Nicco, let's do it."@BulletValentina wants a shot at the belt. #UFCBelem pic.twitter.com/Shf8IZrHZz
— UFC (@ufc) February 4, 2018
Corners in @ufc should start throw the towel in mma just like in boxing when referes like Yamasaki it's in change of stoppages #UFCBelem
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) February 4, 2018