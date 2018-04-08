Twitter Reacts To Khabib’s Title-Sealing Win At UFC 223

UFC 223 went down tonight (Saturday, April 7, 2018) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The headliner was a make-shift lightweight championship fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Al Iaquinta. “Ragin’ Al” was game but was ultimately no match for “The Eagle”. The Russian banked two early 10-8 rounds with his usual blend of relentless wrestling and suffocating top pressure. That gave way to a protracted standup battle that the Dagestani still won behind a surprisingly effective jab. Iaquinta hunted for the knockout but couldn’t effectively close the distance. Still, his stock likely rises in defeat because of his gritty performance. Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, emerged the “undisputed” lightweight champion.

The co-main event was a strawweight title rematch between new queen Rose Namajunas and former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk. “Thug” Rose retained her title, but it took the full 25 minutes. Her power told throughout the match, but Joanna’s impressive cardio and relentless output of leg kicks and straight punches kept her in the fight. But by the end, the Pole’s face was a bloody and swollen mess. Perhaps we could see a trilogy fight down the road, but for now, it’s on to the next for Namajunas.

See how Twitter reacted to these pivotal bouts below:

Khabib is about to kill a man. #UFC223 — Kyle Marley (@BigMarley3) April 8, 2018

#WarRaginAl!! I think he can do it guuuuys #UFC223 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 8, 2018

Nurmagomedov isn't a very good striker, but when he can see you aren't responding to his pressure well, he will basically speed walk forward minute after minute after minute until you wear out and let him in on your hips. #UFC223 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 8, 2018

Long Island's Ray Longo with a chance to get a THIRD local kid a UFC title…or, whatever it is Iaquinta gets if he beats Nurmagomedov here. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) April 8, 2018

Al Iaquinta is an absolute boss. It takes balls to step in the cage, but stepping in with 24 hours notice against KHABIB? That's crazy. Iaquinta is also a huge part of @ProjSpearhead, and picking a fight with the UFC takes even more courage than fighting ANY opponent.#UFC223 — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) April 8, 2018

KHABIB TIME pic.twitter.com/oVsgYotmjR — Leg Kickin Tacos (@LegKickTKO) April 8, 2018

Already breaking stuff…that’s a good sign actually. RT @arielhelwani: If you think this moment is getting to Iaquinta, he knocks over a TV monitor on his way out and laughs before walking through the tunnel. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 8, 2018

For the coveted bronze UFC lightweight title. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) April 8, 2018

Intercontinental Title, IMO — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) April 8, 2018

nah wcw tv title at best — schwan humes (@blakjordanbreen) April 8, 2018

Iaquinta looks out of his league. Really does. But he's headed to the third round and isn't beat up. So Khabib's corner calls for more damage. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) April 8, 2018

Nurmagomedov diligent about snatching Iaquinta off of his base to find choke. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) April 8, 2018

I can't wait for this fifth round roll of the dice from Iaquinta. Overhand, left hook – straight right. #UFC223 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) April 8, 2018

Khabib is in full control but he hasn't dominated. Iaquinta denied several takedowns, he just hasn't made Khabib pay. Iaquinta about to go for broke. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) April 8, 2018

Replay of last two rounds: pic.twitter.com/QMmIZsab3K — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) April 8, 2018

Next level takedowns #UFC223 — Anthony Walker (@AntWalkerMMA) April 8, 2018

Back in my day you couldn’t even have one @UFC lightweight champion now there’s three! 👴🏿 #ThugjitsuThoughts🤔 — Yves Edwards (@thugjitsumaster) April 8, 2018

Nurmagomedov: "Now I want to fight with Georges St-Pierre in New York. Madison Square Garden." #UFC223 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) April 8, 2018

Listen. Khabib is fucking awesome… but that's not an "undisputed" lightweight title. #UFC223 pic.twitter.com/fm3VGYHUfP — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) April 8, 2018

Do you think Al will rent a motel room just to trash it @benfowlkesMMA @chaddundas — midnite (@123midnite) April 8, 2018

26-0. Undefeated. UFC champion. Best lightweight in the world. Khabib Nurmagomedov. #UFC223 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 8, 2018

Who'd have though Ragin' Al was going to take Khabib to a decision on a day's notice!!!! What a fight guys!! Well done and congrats to the new champ!! #UFC223 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) April 8, 2018

Fuck belts. Fuck records. Fights we need to see: Khabib/Conor, Khabib/Tony, Conor/Tony, Nate/Everyone #UFC223 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) April 8, 2018

1 days notice and @ALIAQUINTA gave Khabib the toughest fight yet. Al's a warrior through and through. Tonight was a win regardless — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) April 8, 2018

😴🔫 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 8, 2018

Al has a lot of ❤️👏🏽 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) April 8, 2018

Welp, it's edge-of-your-seat time for the remainder of the show. #UFC223 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWellsArt) April 8, 2018

I’m so fucking stoked for this fight!!! — Duane Finley (@DuaneFinleyMMA) April 8, 2018

This is the point in time for my obligatory post of my @rosenamajunas as Android 18 from Dragon Ball Z @MiddleEasy illustration. #UFC223 pic.twitter.com/cj5cexhlJa — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) April 8, 2018

Kind of weird seeing Joanna Jedrzejczyk walk out first. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) April 8, 2018

THUG ROSE

THUG ROSE

THUG ROSE — Leg Kickin Tacos (@LegKickTKO) April 8, 2018

Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks more confident than I've ever seen her. She is fired up like never before. #UFC223 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 8, 2018

Omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) April 8, 2018

Jesus @rosenamajunas is on point tonight! So impressive @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) April 8, 2018

Rose can't win the fight in the clinch and she can definitely lose it there, especially if she keeps eating those knees to the body. #UFC223 — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) April 8, 2018

Thug Rose takes the first two, but Joanna Violence does her best work down the stretch. I love everything about this fight. #UFC223 — Justin Faux (@justinfauxmma) April 8, 2018

Rose's left hand has been the best weapon so far. JJ is sharp and all-in, but Rose's combination punching is paying consistent dividends. 20-18 Rose. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) April 8, 2018

Joanna should clinch more often. She’s losing on boxing range but she should use that strength and Thai background in the clinch. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) April 8, 2018

"I'm just better, man" is just such a beautiful diss. — Fernanda Prates (@NandaPrates_) April 8, 2018

I have to say @rosenamajunas improvements over the last couple years are incredible. Congrats to her and her team! — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) April 8, 2018

Joanna Jedrzejczyk walking out of the cage after dropping a unanimous decision to Rose Namajunas #UFC223 pic.twitter.com/m7FVrmjkhT — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) April 8, 2018

Incredible incredible fight. Hands down the two best women in the game. Idgaf about results let’s see that again #UFC223 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 8, 2018