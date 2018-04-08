Twitter Reacts To Khabib’s Title-Sealing Win At UFC 223

Photo by Gary A. Vasquez for USA TODAY Sports

UFC 223 went down tonight (Saturday, April 7, 2018) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The headliner was a make-shift lightweight championship fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Al Iaquinta. “Ragin’ Al” was game but was ultimately no match for “The Eagle”. The Russian banked two early 10-8 rounds with his usual blend of relentless wrestling and suffocating top pressure. That gave way to a protracted standup battle that the Dagestani still won behind a surprisingly effective jab. Iaquinta hunted for the knockout but couldn’t effectively close the distance. Still, his stock likely rises in defeat because of his gritty performance. Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, emerged the “undisputed” lightweight champion.

The co-main event was a strawweight title rematch between new queen Rose Namajunas and former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk. “Thug” Rose retained her title, but it took the full 25 minutes. Her power told throughout the match, but Joanna’s impressive cardio and relentless output of leg kicks and straight punches kept her in the fight. But by the end, the Pole’s face was a bloody and swollen mess. Perhaps we could see a trilogy fight down the road, but for now, it’s on to the next for Namajunas.

See how Twitter reacted to these pivotal bouts below:

