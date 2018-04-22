Twitter Reacts To Kevin Lee’s Destructive Win At UFC Atlantic City

Josh Stillman
Mandatory Credit: Sean Pokorny-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 128 went down tonight (Saturday, April 21, 2018) from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The main event saw thrilling lightweight contenders Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee square up. Lee completely dominated large portions of the contest with his top control, passes, and ground and pound. But a battered Barboza nearly pulled off the Hail Mary win with a spinning heel kick in the third round, putting Lee on roller skates. “The Motown Phenom” shot in, managed a takedown, and survived. He continued to beat up Barboza while withstanding the Brazilian’s desperate haymakers to elicit a doctor’s stoppage in the fifth.

The co-headliner was a rematch between hometown favorite Frankie Edgar and fellow vet Cub Swanson. Edgar gave the Jersey faithful something to cheer about, out-kickboxing Swanson for three rounds.

See how Twitter reacted to these bouts below:

https://twitter.com/SecretMovesMMA/status/987915210290860032

