Twitter Reacts To Kevin Lee’s Destructive Win At UFC Atlantic City

UFC Fight Night 128 went down tonight (Saturday, April 21, 2018) from the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The main event saw thrilling lightweight contenders Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee square up. Lee completely dominated large portions of the contest with his top control, passes, and ground and pound. But a battered Barboza nearly pulled off the Hail Mary win with a spinning heel kick in the third round, putting Lee on roller skates. “The Motown Phenom” shot in, managed a takedown, and survived. He continued to beat up Barboza while withstanding the Brazilian’s desperate haymakers to elicit a doctor’s stoppage in the fifth.

The co-headliner was a rematch between hometown favorite Frankie Edgar and fellow vet Cub Swanson. Edgar gave the Jersey faithful something to cheer about, out-kickboxing Swanson for three rounds.

See how Twitter reacted to these bouts below:

Hey, remember when Edson turned that guy into a tree falling in the wilderness??? 🤔🤔🤔 #UFCAC pic.twitter.com/y43IXD1Ku6 — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) April 22, 2018

Kevin Lee is dedicating this fight to coach Robert Follis, a man who I was lucky enough to call the same. There’s an obvious bias in my pick tonight. #UFCAC pic.twitter.com/XSFynyIx3a — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) April 22, 2018

Barboza fights like he was made for a Capcom game. #UFCAC — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) April 22, 2018

https://twitter.com/SecretMovesMMA/status/987915210290860032

Lee beating Barboza like he stole his sunglasses. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) April 22, 2018

Oh my God. 10-8 Kevin Lee. #UFCAC — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) April 22, 2018

Barboza is slack-jawed right now and hasn't closed his mouth all round. #UFCAC — Alex Scaffidi (@alex_scaffidi) April 22, 2018

Wow, they stopped it. Cut looked bad but they usually let those go in MMA. Barboza doesn't seem too bothered. Likely only going one way anyway. #UFCAC — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) April 22, 2018

Kevin Lee vs. Khabib would be the best 158 pound fight EVER — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 22, 2018

That stoppage was merciful, for both Barboza and the viewers. #ufcac — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) April 22, 2018

What a performance by Lee. A dominant performance and recovered from being sent to another dimension by that spinning kick. #UFCAC — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) April 22, 2018

Edgar is returning just a month after being badly stopped. In his home town too. Me right now: 😖 pic.twitter.com/wVEIyC9Ya2 — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) April 22, 2018

UFC has no sense of grandeur or style. Frankie Edgar just kind of came out and that was it. — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) April 22, 2018

After losing his father and grandfather in a short period of time, @FrankieEdgar gets the win in New Jersey. #Respect #UFCAC pic.twitter.com/T94OUU5Nuy — UFC (@ufc) April 22, 2018

Frankie Edgar seems to think that people thought he couldn't win so soon after a TKO loss. That wasn't it. They questioned whether it was a good idea to take so many hits to the head – win or lose – in such a short period. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 22, 2018

Thanks why we love Frankie!! Ignore those dumb statistics saying you can't bounce back!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) April 22, 2018

When Cub fights Frankie he thinks too much. Late to start and when he got going it was short spurts. No manic flurries. Judges: 30-27 3x Edgar. Frankie lost his father to cancer and his boys watched him fight for the first time. Held up like iron and rebounded like the pro he is. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) April 22, 2018

Pretty cool to see @FrankieEdgar exiting Boardwalk Hall w/ his two sons by his side after that W. Just nice for a guy who has given so much of himself (almost 7 hours in the Octagon) to be able to stay elite long enough to realize that moment with his kids. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) April 22, 2018