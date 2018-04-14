Twitter Reacts To Insane Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje Battle

Josh Stillman
Photo by Mark J. Rebilas for USA TODAY Sports

UFC on FOX 29 went down tonight (Saturday, April 14, 2018) from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ. The main event was a hotly anticipated barnburner between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Unsurprisingly, the two engaged in a high-paced, hyper-violent Fight of the Year contender. Poirier surged out to an early lead behind relentless volume in the first two rounds, but Gaethje made his case for a comeback in third. His leg kicks and pace seemed to be getting to the Louisianan. But Poirier landed a huge straight left early in round four that put Gaethje on wobbly legs, and follow-up punches compromised him. Poirier emerged from the brawl with a hard-earned fourth-round TKO victory.

The co-headliner saw fan favorite Carlos Condit return against late replacement Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira. Oliveira proved to be too much physically for Condit. The “Natural Born Killer” had his moments both standing and on the ground through the first round and a half. But an upkick from a downed Oliveira hurt Condit, allowing the Brazilian to once again establish dominant position. This time, he latched onto Condit’s neck, forced him to the mat, and after an extended struggle, forced him to tap.

See how Twitter reacted to these thrilling contests below:

