Twitter Reacts To Insane Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje Battle

UFC on FOX 29 went down tonight (Saturday, April 14, 2018) from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ. The main event was a hotly anticipated barnburner between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Unsurprisingly, the two engaged in a high-paced, hyper-violent Fight of the Year contender. Poirier surged out to an early lead behind relentless volume in the first two rounds, but Gaethje made his case for a comeback in third. His leg kicks and pace seemed to be getting to the Louisianan. But Poirier landed a huge straight left early in round four that put Gaethje on wobbly legs, and follow-up punches compromised him. Poirier emerged from the brawl with a hard-earned fourth-round TKO victory.

The co-headliner saw fan favorite Carlos Condit return against late replacement Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira. Oliveira proved to be too much physically for Condit. The “Natural Born Killer” had his moments both standing and on the ground through the first round and a half. But an upkick from a downed Oliveira hurt Condit, allowing the Brazilian to once again establish dominant position. This time, he latched onto Condit’s neck, forced him to the mat, and after an extended struggle, forced him to tap.

See how Twitter reacted to these thrilling contests below:

Up next: the main event directed by Sam Raimi. #UFCGlendale pic.twitter.com/WiccWcZT3o — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) April 15, 2018

POLL: Does the #UFCGlendale main event go five rounds? — UFC (@ufc) April 15, 2018

Pumped for the main event- Its hard to say who will win. But I believe it will be a spectacle 😍😍😍 #UFCGlendale — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 15, 2018

I feel nervous right now and I have no idea why. Should be one hell of a main event! — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) April 15, 2018

OMG Gaethje is headed to the Octagon??? I have to run to a TV pic.twitter.com/eHSYNTT2gu — Kel Dansby (@KelDansby) April 15, 2018

Live look at me anticipating Gaethje vs. Poirier: #UFCGlendale pic.twitter.com/TGjPnJ04bu — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) April 15, 2018

Everyone the second the bell rings for Gaethe vs. Dustin. #UFCGlendale pic.twitter.com/1iLvOGiqmP — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) April 15, 2018

Poirier's already switched stances to avoid the leg kicks. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) April 15, 2018

FOTY and will likely remain FOTY. Delivered in every way possible. Thank you to both. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 15, 2018

Please save your brain, Gaethje. Please. #UFCGlendale — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) April 15, 2018

I am just blown away by the resiliency of Dustin Poirier. He had to endure a dog fight and just plowed forward. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) April 15, 2018

I remember Carlos Condit putting his name on the map by beating Frank Trigg. Always a pleasure to watch — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) April 15, 2018

Natural Born Killer for life #UFCGlendale pic.twitter.com/wfsU4AJnQL — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) April 15, 2018

Unforgiving guillotine by Cowboy Oliveira forces a bloody Carlos Condit to tap. He fought it off as long as he could but there was no escape. Good to see Carlos in shape to fight, but he falls short. Big, big win for the Brazilian. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) April 15, 2018

That Cowboy-Condit fight seems like "Fight of the Night" material for any card. On a card with Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier next? Hold the phone. #UFCGlendale — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 15, 2018

This will forever be my lasting image of Carlos Condit #UFCGlendale pic.twitter.com/PV14UElsl1 — Wesley Colvin (@TruUKFan) April 15, 2018

There are worse ways for Condit to lose than an exciting bloody fight with the crazy Brazilian Cowboy. Well done by both. Would still watch Brown/NBK. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 15, 2018