Twitter Reacts To Explosive UFC St. Louis Main Event

UFC Fight Night 124 went down tonight (Sunday, January 14, 2018) from the Scottrade Center as the octagon came to St. Louis, MO for the first time. The evening was headlined by a featherweight clash between longtime UFC vet Jeremy Stephens and exciting up-and-comer Doo Ho Choi.

A simmering first round gave way to a break-neck second. Leg kicks, jabs, and occasional punching combinations flew from both men, with “The Korean Superboy” likely edging out the first frame. He opened the second with a front kick to Stephens’ face, and that set off a borderline brawl. Stephens eventually settled into pressuring Choi backward, getting his jab going effectively. A winging right hand clipped and dropped Choi, spelling the beginning of the end. Stephens closed the show with vicious, crushing ground and pound punches and elbows, some standing, some diving. In the third main event spot of his career, Stephens finally got a W, the biggest of his career.

After the original co-feature between Uriah Hall and Vitor Belfort fell out the day of the weigh-ins, flyweights Paige VanZant and Jessica-Rose Clark were promoted to co-headliner duty. Clark got the job done, turning away the kick-happy VanZant with takedowns and top control in the first two rounds. She did not press the wrestling in the final round, though, and paid for it as “12 Guage” Paige teed off with kicks to the body and jumping knees and kicks, some coming perilously close to landing flush. This despite VanZant apparently suffering a broken right arm, seemingly from a spinning back-fist she landed in the second. Clark survived to see the final bell and had done enough work in the first ten minutes to take a unanimous decision.

See how Twitter reacted to these exciting bouts below:

