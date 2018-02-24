Twitter Reacts To Electric, Controversial UFC Orlando

UFC on FOX 28 went down tonight (Saturday, February 24, 2018) from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The night was headlined by two rising featherweight contenders in Josh Emmett and Jeremy Stephens. “Lil Heathen” had to survive some early adversity, getting dropped in the first frame. But he returned the favor in the second, dropping Emmett in the second with a looping left hook. Unlike Emmett, Stephens was able to adequately follow-up to get the W. He smashed Emmett into unconsciousness with elbows to close out another signature win.

The co-feature was a number-one contender battle as women’s strawweights as Tecia Torres and Jessica Andrade locked horns. Torres took a competitive first round with effective counter punches, but Andrade’s relentless pressure and physicality won out. Over the final ten minutes, the Brazilian repeatedly slammed the “Tiny Tornado” to the mat. Torres was almost always able to return to her feet, but Andrade banked the final two frames to lock up the win.

See how Twitter reacted to these pivotal clashes below:

Stephens and Emmett both have well above average #AlternativeStats knockdown metrics and hardly any getting knocked down between them. Should be a fun one. #UFCOrlando — Paul Gift (@MMAanalytics) February 25, 2018

Jeremy Stephens gets his monumental win with a HUGE LEFT HOOK KO on Josh Emmett! #UFCOrlando https://t.co/UDMO8X5M9b — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 25, 2018

First, look at his head. Second, look at the rest of his body. Does he have Tito-itis? pic.twitter.com/BDKAZqPTzh — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) February 25, 2018

Damn!!! What a knock out! @LiLHeathenMMA needs a shot for the belt! Congrats — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) February 25, 2018

Andrade strong like bull! #UFCOrlando — Chas Skelly (@ChasSkelly) February 25, 2018

Andrade forgoing technique and just overpowered Torres for that takedown. #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/GDGJmX5WVr — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) February 25, 2018

This is an awesome scrap. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 25, 2018

War between Torres and Andrade. I have it even headed to the third. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) February 25, 2018

Andrade is strong AF! I think any other lady in that position gets taken down with those leg traps by Torres. Great fight. I have it a very close 1 RD a piece. #UFCOrlando — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) February 25, 2018

Andrade is a tank — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 25, 2018

The ladies always bring it! What an amazing fight by both gals #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/jwLi6uUOvR — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) February 25, 2018

That headdress is gorgeous. This is the best fight. #UFCOrlando — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) February 25, 2018

This really puts Joanna in perspective… She made Andrade look like a fucking chump for 5 rounds…. Not sure if Andrade has kicked it up a gear or JJ really is out of this world… Minus the chin… #UFCOrlando — TheMMATrader (@TheMMATrader) February 25, 2018