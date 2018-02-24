Twitter Reacts To Electric, Controversial UFC Orlando

By
Josh Stillman
-
0
SHARE
Photo Credit: Ron Chenoy for USA TODAY Sports

UFC on FOX 28 went down tonight (Saturday, February 24, 2018) from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The night was headlined by two rising featherweight contenders in Josh Emmett and Jeremy Stephens. “Lil Heathen” had to survive some early adversity, getting dropped in the first frame. But he returned the favor in the second, dropping Emmett in the second with a looping left hook. Unlike Emmett, Stephens was able to adequately follow-up to get the W. He smashed Emmett into unconsciousness with elbows to close out another signature win.

The co-feature was a number-one contender battle as women’s strawweights as Tecia Torres and Jessica Andrade locked horns. Torres took a competitive first round with effective counter punches, but Andrade’s relentless pressure and physicality won out. Over the final ten minutes, the Brazilian repeatedly slammed the “Tiny Tornado” to the mat. Torres was almost always able to return to her feet, but Andrade banked the final two frames to lock up the win.

See how Twitter reacted to these pivotal clashes below:

NEXT: Twitter Reacts To 'Cowboy's' Return, Diaz' Antics At UFC Austin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR