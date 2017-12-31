Twitter Reacts To Decision-Packed UFC 219

UFC 219 went down tonight (Saturday, December 30, 2017) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, headlined by the women’s featherweight title fight between champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and former bantamweight queen Holly Holm. Cyborg won a unanimous decision, going the 25-minute distance for the first time in her career, behind harder, cleaner strikes. Holm gave a valiant effort but failed to ever threaten Cyborg.

The co-main event saw the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov lock horns with the ever-dangerous Edson Barboza in a de facto #1 contender matchup at lightweight. “The Eagle” staked his claim once more as the number-one contender and one of the scariest individuals in MMA with his brutal dismantling of Barboza. The Brazilian survived to see the final bell, but it seemed like Khabib took his foot off the gas after smashing Barboza into the canvas early. Once he got the first takedown, Khabib compromised Barboza for the rest of the fight with absolutely savage ground and pound.

See how Twitter reacted to these pivotal bouts below:

Holm looks noticeably larger for this fight. Have to wonder whether or not that extra mass could be a disadvantage as the fight gets into the later rounds. Cyborg is used to carrying that extra muscle, she has had it for 5+ years, Holm might not be.#UFC219 — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) December 31, 2017

Holm basically had the perfect game plan and really good execution for R1. Still looks like she fell down a flight of stairs. #UFC219 — Steven Rondina (@srondina) December 31, 2017

THIS IS A MOTHERFUCKING WOMEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT!! #UFC219 — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) December 31, 2017

Holly’s in and out speed is good, but she is on a straight line every time. Cyborg could close her eyes and hit her with the short right — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) December 31, 2017

20-18 Cyborg. Her power is so much more apparent. Cyborg countered very well when Holm jumped forward. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) December 31, 2017

Holly's left eye does not look good. Swelling badly — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 31, 2017

20-18 Cris. Holly isn't being owned but is not winning. — Derek (@ricketyoldshack) December 31, 2017

Not giving away any gameplans but Holm asked UFC to be paid per mile backpedaled for this fight — smoogy (@smoogymma) December 31, 2017

"Holly won the first two!" Yeah, no. pic.twitter.com/aw4wM8avAx — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 31, 2017

Great fight for I’m the woman tonight @HollyHolm congrats @criscyborg — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 31, 2017

Well, that was a predictable ass-beating. Holm is currently in a similar spot to the one that Faber occupied across BW and FW a few years back, so I don't expect that to be her last title fight. — Phil Mackenzie (@EvilGregJackson) December 31, 2017

Incredible effort from both women. An excellent end to a solid year of MMA. #UFC219 #CyborgVHolm — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 31, 2017

Dudes behind a keyboard bashing Holly Holm, yet she gave Cyborg the toughest test of her career and did something their Cheeto covered fingers would never have the guts to do. MMA fans can be the worst some times. #UFC219 — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) December 31, 2017

Holm succeeded in pushing Cyborg, and her game plan took away some of Cyborg's favorite attacks early. But Holm just couldn't threaten her enough. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) December 31, 2017

Holly Holm made a good account of herself tonight, and I should have expected that, as she always gets licks in against an opponent willing to come forward. But Cyborg won every round. #UFC219 — Christmas Treebusch (@BoxingBusch) December 31, 2017

Like you, I’m surprised that went the distance. Great show of by Cyborg though, who hopefully reminded everyone that she’s a technical fighter whose worked on her gas tank. #UFC219 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) December 31, 2017

Holm landed her two best punches of the fight and all it did was piss off Cyborg. Major props to Holly for her approach and never going down. Credit Cyborg who is much more than a brawler. All standup affair belongs to Cyborg, 50-45. Cris is a better fighter after tonight. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) December 31, 2017

I apologize for ever doubting you @criscyborg — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 31, 2017

#UFC219 official scorecard: Cristiane Justino def. Holly Holm via Unanimous Decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) R3 5:00 pic.twitter.com/bApgxE1zqg — Mike Fridley (@mikefridley) December 31, 2017

I'm picking Khabib because he has three rounds to get his hands on Barboza. But if he hesitates and Barboza can keep the range and avoid a lazy leg kick, he could pull off the upset. Only problem is that Barboza struggles with pressure fighters and that's what Khabib is. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 31, 2017

The Khabeagle has landed #UFC219 — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) December 31, 2017

Khabib finally steps into the octagon. pic.twitter.com/gX5YQwEtSg — UFC India (@UFCIndia) December 31, 2017

Terry Etim's soul is still lost in the nether regions — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) December 31, 2017

Edson vs Khabib!!! Who wins and how??? #ufc219 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 31, 2017

Picking Khabib but won't be shocked if Edson pulls off something dramatic. Fun stuff here. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) December 31, 2017

Never mind. This shit over lol. Edson done — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 31, 2017

Khabib is fucking savage with this GNP. Barboza is in trouble. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 31, 2017

Khabibs GnP is something else! 👏🏾 👏🏾 👏🏾 #ufc219 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 31, 2017

My god this Khabib — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 31, 2017

Khabib wont fight again until 2019 so this is all dumb and why I am rooting for Barboza to flatline him. — Erl (@EarlMontclair) December 31, 2017

Edson Barboza looks as if he's been in a 5 round, 25 minute war. It's been just 1 round. #UFC219 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 31, 2017

ENGAGE SPINNING SHIT BARBOZA! — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) December 31, 2017

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a striker's worst nightmare. #UFC219 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 31, 2017

This is painful to watch #UFC219 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) December 31, 2017

Holy shit!! Once Khabib takes you down it is legalized assault and battery!! — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) December 31, 2017

Khabib's ground offensive is unreal. #UFC219 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 31, 2017

Did anyone else just watch 15 minutes of this…. pic.twitter.com/08lS4ZphWo — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) December 31, 2017

Somewhere in the world, Conor McGregor is explaining to himself exactly why he will never come back to the @UFC after watching this #UFC219 — Mike Sloan (@MikeSloan19) December 31, 2017

Conor better get GSP on the phone ASAP or convince Dana to give him Nate trilogy in March because he doesn't want to cross paths with Khabib https://t.co/ez8UGwnXFZ — Kel Dansby (@KelDansby) December 31, 2017

Dear @TeamKhabib, Thank you for giving all of us all that wonderful violence. I am so grateful for those 15 minutes. Please don't stay gone so long. We need you. #UFC219 — Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) December 31, 2017