Twitter Reacts To Decision-Packed UFC 219

Photo by Gary A. Vasquez for USA TODAY Sports

UFC 219 went down tonight (Saturday, December 30, 2017) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, headlined by the women’s featherweight title fight between champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and former bantamweight queen Holly Holm. Cyborg won a unanimous decision, going the 25-minute distance for the first time in her career, behind harder, cleaner strikes. Holm gave a valiant effort but failed to ever threaten Cyborg.

The co-main event saw the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov lock horns with the ever-dangerous Edson Barboza in a de facto #1 contender matchup at lightweight. “The Eagle” staked his claim once more as the number-one contender and one of the scariest individuals in MMA with his brutal dismantling of Barboza. The Brazilian survived to see the final bell, but it seemed like Khabib took his foot off the gas after smashing Barboza into the canvas early. Once he got the first takedown, Khabib compromised Barboza for the rest of the fight with absolutely savage ground and pound.

See how Twitter reacted to these pivotal bouts below:

https://twitter.com/ChaseShermanUFC/status/947329083976888325

