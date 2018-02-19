Twitter Reacts To ‘Cowboy’s’ Return, Diaz’ Antics At UFC Austin

UFC Fight Night 126 went down tonight (Sunday, February 18, 2018) from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX. The headliner featured action heroes Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros. They did not disappoint, engaging in a one-round slugfest that Cerrone would win by buzzer-beating TKO.

In the co-main event, heavyweight finishers Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and Marcin Tybura looked to get back on the winning track at the expense of each other. It would be Lewis who would leave with the ‘W’. He had to endure some rough moments on the mat underneath a suffocating Tybura to get it, though. In the third round, Lewis climbed to his feet after another Tybura takedown, disengaged, and mollywopped the Pole with a series of hooks in close quarters for the TKO victory.

Also, after the co-main event, Nate Diaz made a brief appearance on the FS1 broadcast, and in typical Diaz fasion, he did not disappoint.

See how Twitter reacted to these thrilling contests below:

Buzzer Beater! Cowboy Cerrone crumbles Yancy Medeiros right at the end of the first round for the win! #UFCAustin https://t.co/FNKDO2M4PZ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 19, 2018

Head up bratha. Just part of the game. See you soon bratha. @ymedeiros #HawaiiStrong — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 19, 2018

Donald Cerrone now tied with Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in UFC history. I'd say he's a good bet to pass them. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 19, 2018

Yancy Medeiros getting knocked the holy hell out and then kissing Cowboy Cerrone’s mother… this sport never spots being amazing. #UFCAustin — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) February 19, 2018

And the Cowboy strikes again! Glad to see him back in the W column finally 🤠🤠 yeehaw!!! #UFCAustin https://t.co/Blq7zOSBpA — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) February 19, 2018

Yancy is such a good dude but you can’t play buddy/buddy with Cerrone during a fight. Makes Cowboy that much more comfortable. Same thing happened in Brown fight. #UFCAustin — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 19, 2018

We were all sitting here saying that. Gotta be the bully against him and stay that way. — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) February 19, 2018

Lewis is ranked #7? Heavyweight is so terrible. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) February 19, 2018

Derrick Lewis and I have something in common. We're both popular bangers. — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) February 19, 2018

Black Beast in this hoe. #UFCAustin — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) February 19, 2018

Very smart grappling from Tybura. Making Lewis use all his energy to escape these bad positions. #UFCAustin — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) February 19, 2018

Derrick Lewis is the baddest dude at the barbecue and I'm pretty okay with that being all he ever is. I'll still enjoy every one of his fights. — Jed Meshew, Esq. (@JedKMeshew) February 19, 2018

He tried to shake but didn’t have the energy to do more than one bump. 😅 — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) February 19, 2018

Heavyweight fighting makes no sense and it’s so fun to watch because of it. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) February 19, 2018

Beautiful rides and choices being made by Tybura. You see this a lot on his regional tape. — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) February 19, 2018

Shimmy Shake!!!!!!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) February 19, 2018

Heavyweight things are happening. #UFCAustin — Asker? I hardly know her (@BoxingBusch) February 19, 2018

Derrick Lewis personifies everything that is heavyweight MMA. AND I LOVE EVERY MINUTE OF IT!!!!#UFCAustin — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) February 19, 2018

“My girl April, get ready… I’m going deep.”

– Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis#UFCAustin — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) February 19, 2018

Derrick vs Francis please #ufcaustin — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) February 19, 2018

I think @ufc should finally line @Thebeast_ufc vs @francis_ngannou up. I bet neither one of them will be going for takedowns…..@ufc #UFCAustin — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) February 19, 2018

As @Thebeast_ufc publicist he’s very happen to get home and enjoy some outdoor activities due to the nice weather. Settle down guys 🌿👀🌿😂 #UFCAustin #ImGoingDeep pic.twitter.com/n6hMGLYAtk — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 19, 2018

https://twitter.com/UFCIndia/status/965447945486249985

Nate Diaz keeping it 💯 per usual — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 19, 2018

Find you someone who looks at you the way this kid looks at Nate Diaz doing drugs in public. pic.twitter.com/3n3R3bDaI4 — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 19, 2018