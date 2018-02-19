Twitter Reacts To ‘Cowboy’s’ Return, Diaz’ Antics At UFC Austin

Photo by Marc DesRosiers for USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 126 went down tonight (Sunday, February 18, 2018) from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX. The headliner featured action heroes Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros. They did not disappoint, engaging in a one-round slugfest that Cerrone would win by buzzer-beating TKO.

In the co-main event, heavyweight finishers Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and Marcin Tybura looked to get back on the winning track at the expense of each other. It would be Lewis who would leave with the ‘W’. He had to endure some rough moments on the mat underneath a suffocating Tybura to get it, though. In the third round, Lewis climbed to his feet after another Tybura takedown, disengaged, and mollywopped the Pole with a series of hooks in close quarters for the TKO victory.

Also, after the co-main event, Nate Diaz made a brief appearance on the FS1 broadcast, and in typical Diaz fasion, he did not disappoint.

See how Twitter reacted to these thrilling contests below:

https://twitter.com/UFCIndia/status/965447945486249985

