Twitter Reacts To Conor McGregor Storming UFC Media Day

Earlier today (April 5, 2018), Conor McGregor caused an explosion to go off throughout the MMA community.

The brash and outspoken Irishman arrived in Brooklyn, New York today with an entourage ahead of Saturday’s (April 7, 2018) UFC 223 where he proceeded to storm the UFC’s media day. The “Notorious” one was also seen attacking a UFC van filled with fighters while also throwing numerous objects.

Dana White has labeled it as the most ‘disgusting’ act in UFC history, while some have reported that there is a warrant out for McGregor’s arrest, although it’s currently unclear whether or not that’s true.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the bizarre situation below:

Just wait till I show up to NYC in the morning. I WISH a mfer would throw some shit my way @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC223 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 5, 2018

Lol of course he’s on drugs!! McGregor so coked out of his mind he probably don’t even know where he is right now https://t.co/0aYRlrKU3D — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) April 5, 2018

Having a lot of money and fame can make people change quickly and do weird stuff I think… pic.twitter.com/ZeK9TTARlf — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) April 5, 2018

I always wondered if I got rich and famous would I act a fool? I know when I was broke and desperate I would rob and commit crimes to get ahead. Where is the medium? Are we as humans this stupid? Or is money truly the root of all evil? #UFC223 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 5, 2018

Conor McGregor’s act is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen displayed by an MMA fighter. Was a fan, no more. Shame on you!! 😡😡😡#UFC223 — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) April 5, 2018

Disgusting. We need to rid the sport of fools like this. Back to being a plumbers apprentice you go! — Ricardo Lamas (@RicardoLamasMMA) April 5, 2018

What the heck is going down in New York with McGregor? Hope Chiesa and everyone involved are ok to fight. Totally unacceptable behavior. — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) April 5, 2018

You definitely know when @TheNotoriousMMA is in town, my news feed is blown away!!! #alwaysmakinghisprecenceknown — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) April 5, 2018

This is what happens when you only promote people that spread negativity to sell fights. Want respectful behaviour? Promote respectful martial artists. #MICDrop #ufc223mediaday — Kajan Johnson (@IamRagin) April 5, 2018