Top Prospect Has Sights Set On Fight Against Donald Cerrone

Welterweight prospect Mike Perry is looking to fight former title contender Donald Cerrone if he can win his next fight.

Perry decided he wants to be next in line after Cerrone scored an exciting first-round finish of Yancy Medeiros on Sunday night at UFC Austin.

First, Perry has to get past Max Griffin at Saturday’s UFC on FOX 28 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on the main card on big FOX.

“Cowboy won last night, and I want to fight the Cowboy, baby,” Perry said during an in-studio appearance on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour.

“I actually got talked about with Yancy Medeiros right before Cowboy picked him up,” Perry said. “Cowboy got the veteran choice. He got to pick. Me or Yancy, I think it was something like that that went down. It was going to be on Orlando. I know Cowboy was, I wasn’t getting the Cowboy offer just yet, and they offered me Yancy, I was like that’s going to be awesome, then Cowboy stole him away from me.”

Perry has risen fast while under the UFC banner while Griffin has dropped two of his three UFC fights.