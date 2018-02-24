Top Prospect Has Sights Set On Fight Against Donald Cerrone

Welterweight prospect Mike Perry is looking to fight former title contender Donald Cerrone if he can win his next fight.
Perry decided he wants to be next in line after Cerrone scored an exciting first-round finish of Yancy Medeiros on Sunday night at UFC Austin.
First, Perry has to get past Max Griffin at Saturday’s UFC on FOX 28 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on the main card on big FOX.
“Cowboy won last night, and I want to fight the Cowboy, baby,” Perry said during an in-studio appearance on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour.
“I actually got talked about with Yancy Medeiros right before Cowboy picked him up,” Perry said. “Cowboy got the veteran choice. He got to pick. Me or Yancy, I think it was something like that that went down. It was going to be on Orlando. I know Cowboy was, I wasn’t getting the Cowboy offer just yet, and they offered me Yancy, I was like that’s going to be awesome, then Cowboy stole him away from me.”
Perry has risen fast while under the UFC banner while Griffin has dropped two of his three UFC fights.
“I met him at the UFC Athlete Retreat, and we debuted at the same, I believe he debuted at 202 and he went to a decision with Colby [Covington] and I actually called out Colby that night. He called me trash and I said ‘oh that guy’s talking trash? I’ll pick that guy.’
Me and Max were playing cornhole together, he actually beat me. … He actually won the game and while we were talking and playing, he said ‘me and you are gonna fight day,’ and when he said that, I was like ‘maybe’ and I said ‘I’m looking past you, I feel like. I’m looking to fight bigger names,’ but everything happens for a reason.”
“Cerrone knocks him down and he gives him a hug and it’s cool,” Perry said. “It wouldn’t have been cool if he didn’t get the knockout in the first or the second, or the third, but he got the knockout in the first round. So it’s like, Yancy’s a nice guy and they were both fans of each other since they’ve been in the sport so long. We’re blessed to do this, its a great job, but c’mon man, it’s too much. I’m trying to hurt you. I’ll hug you when I pick you up after.”