Top Contender Vows To Expose Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is learning that once you become the titleholder, you have a target on your back.

Top contender Kevin Lee stated in a recent interview with MMA Junkie that he was ready to fight Nurmagomedov on short-notice once it was revealed that Tony Ferguson was out of the fight.

It’s been documented that the main event of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event went through three official changes. The UFC attempted to book Nurmagomedov against Max Holloway as well in the main event for the lightweight title.

However, Holloway and Ferguson weren’t able to make the fight due to weight cutting issues or injury. Thus, they got Al Iaquinta to step in on short notice to take on the undefeated champ in the headliner. As many believed would happen, it did and Khabib ended up winning the fight along with the undisputed UFC lightweight title.

“The only reason I think they didn’t offer me that fight is because they knew hands down, before they even said it, I would have said, ‘Yes, I’m on my way,’ Lee told reporters in Las Vegas. “I weighed lower than Max (Holloway) did when they offered Max the fight. “I think that would have been the fight to make, but it’s all in good time.”

Lee is expected to face Edson Barboza at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 128 event, which takes place on April 21, 2018, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Although he has his next fight lined up, he wants a crack at Khabib.