Top Contender Says Michael Bisping Has Bounty On His Head

The war of words between Jorge Masvidal and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping continues.

If you recall, the two fighters have had several verbal altercations in the past. Now, Masvidal is pushing to settle the score in the octagon.

Bisping has gone on record by stating that he would like to have his final fight in London. Ironically, the promotion is slated to return to England on March 17 for UFC Fight Night 127 at The O2 Arena, which is about six weeks away.

Masvidal made it clear in a recent interview that he is down to accept the fight with Bisping at that event.

“I just don’t like him as a person,” Masvidal told MMAjunkie Radio. “I never really liked him before I met him, and after we had our encounters, I liked him even less. With him, it’s just a personal thing. He disrespected my country when he ripped up the flag, so he’s got the bounty on his head. I would like to cash in before he retires. That’s why I’m willing to fight so early (in March).”

It should be noted that Bisping remains medically suspended following a first-round knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum in November at UFC Fight Night 122. On the flip side, Masvidal suffered a decision loss to Stephen Thompson at UFC 217.