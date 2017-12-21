Top Contender Doesn’t Believe Rafael Dos Anjos Can Beat Tyron Woodley

Photo by Bruce Fedyck for USA TODAY Sports

Last weekend, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos scored a one-sided victory over ex-welterweight titleholder Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC on FOX 26 from Winnipeg, Canada. In doing so, dos Anjos established himself as a legitimate title threat and quite possibly the No. 1-contender in the eyes of many.

One man who doesn’t feel as if dos Anjos should receive the next title shot, however, is top contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson:

“I figured RDA would really pick up the pace and try and finish him,” Thompson told MMA Fighting. “But he didn’t, he just kind of tried to outpoint him with shots, so he didn’t really impress me then to get that title shot.”

Thompson first challenged champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 205 in November 2016, battling the champion to a majority draw. In their rematch last march, “Wonderboy” suffered a decision defeat before bouncing back with a victory over Jorge Masvidal last month at UFC 217.

After his fight with Masvidal, it was reported that Thompson was dealing with an injury, but he now feels as if dos Anjos should have to go through him before earning a shot at “The Chosen One”:

“Do I think he can beat the champ? No, I don’t think so,” Thompson said. “In my eyes, I think he should fight the No. 1 guy before he steps up to that title shot just to be sure he’s ready for it.”

What do you make of Thompson’s comments?

  • Bill Wolf

    First, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is right. When Rafael Dos Anjos is running away with a fight, he won’t change his tactics to get a finish. He’s made that choice before.

    Second, that’s good enough. If you’re hoping to just eke out the decision in a staring match, that’s weak, but if you’re winning every round easily, piling up the rounds and the wins all the way to a championship fight and beyond is legitimate.

    • Draven

      Pretty hard to finish someone like Robbie Lawler who’s as tough as they come.

      • Bill Wolf

        Tyron Woodley did it, but Rafael Dos Anjos doesn’t have the power of Tyron Woodley.

        • Draven

          Tyron has one punch KO power whereas Lawler’s previous opponents don’t. Rory, Condit, Hendricks, Brown all cut him up or bruised him but couldn’t finish him off. Not even that 40+ punch combo RDA threw at him phased him.

        • Draven

          That was his first KO loss since Diaz did it. He’s not a easy fighter to finish.

  • ekevin420bc .

    Yeah thats true hes hard to finish rda said his hands were sore from hitting him i think TW even got a little lucky