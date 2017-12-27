Tonya Evinger Returns At UFC Austin

Tonya Evinger’s next fight has been set.

A women’s bantamweight bout between Tonya Evinger and Marion Reneau was officially announced by UFC officials on Tuesday afternoon.

Evinger, who is the former Invicta FC champion, is slated to return to the Octagon while competing in a weight class that she is used to fighting at following her promotional debut at featherweight when she faced current champion Cris Cyborg at UFC 214 in July.

As seen in the fight, it didn’t go as planned for her as she suffered a third-round TKO loss in the bout, snapping a 12-fight unbeaten streak.

On the flip side, Reneau is riding a three-fight unbeaten streak of her own with her most recent win coming by a third-round TKO of Talita Oliveira at UFC Fight Night 115 in September.

It should be noted that the 40-year-old is the oldest female fighter on the UFC roster.

UFC Austin (UFC Fight Night 126) is set to take place on February 18, 2018, at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros in a welterweight bout will serve as the main event. Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout will likely be the co-main event. The promotion will be adding more bouts to the lineup of the event in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura

Ray Borg vs. Brandon Moreno

Sage Northcutt vs. Thibault Gouti

Tonya Evinger vs. Marion Reneau