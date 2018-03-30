Tony Ferguson Would Rather Fight Former UFC Champion Instead Of Conor McGregor

Interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is always looking forward and that’s part of the reason he’s in the position he’s in now.

If Ferguson is able to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov at the upcoming UFC 223 pay-per-view event then a fight with Conor McGregor would make logical sense.

However, that’s not the case if it’s up to Ferguson, who recently told the media that he would rather fight former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

“Conor who?” Ferguson asked the media today in Los Angeles (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “I mean, the guy’s not in the picture. Straight up. I mean, bless his heart. He’s made his money. He’s doing his thing. He’s got an education for his kid. That’s what we all want, right?” “Conor, he’s influenced a lot of fighters,” Ferguson said. “That’s cool, man. That’s dope. But it’s taken a lot of work to get there. Not just (talking). It’s taken work. You had to earn it. …. With that much loot, what are you going to do now? Are you going to go back to a sport where you have to bleed? No. Take care of yourself, man. Really, go do your thing.”

St-Pierre is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history. Also, he’s only the fourth fighter in UFC history to win belts in two weight classes.

St-Pierre returned to competition in November after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. Now, he is on the sidelines as he deals with colitis.