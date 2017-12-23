Tony Ferguson Trolls Conor McGregor With “Season’s Beatings”

Tony Ferguson may not have even a potential title unification bout with Conor McGregor on the horizon, but that won’t stop him from trolling the controversial Irish champion online.

Without the fight many fans are calling for, ‘El Cucuy’ is on the sidelines recovering from a recent elbow surgery awaiting McGregor’s prospective return, something that truly may never happen after a $100 million payday to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring this August.

Ferguson is going to do his best to get ‘The Notorious’ back in Octagon, however, posting a ranting tweet online that featured a GIF of Will Ferrell from “Old School,” in addition to a laughable misspelling of “potato”:

"Happy Holidays My Hooligans" Papi Chulo Cucuy Says #SeasonsBeatings & Happy New New Year! #DefendorVacate Friggen' Potatoe Chip Eatin' McNuggets Dunkin', Paper Champ Dead Beat. It's Sad To See Your Fans W/ Me @Thenotoriousmma #VacateBitch #NoBalls 🖕🏽😎 #InGloriousNotorious pic.twitter.com/YcHwmnnAiX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 22, 2017

It’s definitely true that “El Cucuy” has spewed a lot of at-times incomprehensible trash talk in the last year or two, but his overall message that McGregor, who hasn’t defended the 155-pound title since winning it versus Eddie Alvarez in November 2016, should either get back in the Octagon or vacate the belt is one that’s been repeatedly voiced by growing numbers of fans. The promotion made his mind up for him in a similar situation by stripping the 145-pound title.

The Irish star may have some of the most jaw-dropping knockout power in MMA history, but his seeming unwillingness to defend a single title has placed his spot among the true pound-for-greats in MMA into serious question.

“El Cucuy” appears ready to climb into that rarified air, yet the fight he needs to do it may not be available anytime soon – no matter how many times he calls out “The Notorious” online.