Tony Ferguson Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Impressive UFC 219 Win

There were a lot of fighters, fans, and media reports which were impressed by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s victory over Edson Barboza at UFC 219.

However, don’t make the mistake of counting interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson as one of those fighters who thought highly of the rising prospect.

After the event ended on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Ferguson let everyone know his take on Nurmagomedov scoring a ruthlessly dominant win over Barboza in the co-main event of the PPV portion of the card.

He responded to a tweet that the UFC sent out on Twitter that quoted Nurmagomedov’s claims of wanting to fight both Ferguson and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the same night.

This led to the interim UFC champion saying that he would take care of both of his divisional rivals next year then move up to welterweight to take a second division title.

Ferguson wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“Don’t Care If The @ufc Approves, I’ll Cut @TheNotoriousMMA … Drop @TeamKhabib & Move Up To Welterweight Either B4 Or After I’m Done w/ This Division & Rid It Of The Trash At The Top. Pollution Has Accumilated Over The Years, Time To Clean House #DefendOrVacate🖕🏽😎-TheeChamp.”

If you recall, Ferguson captured the interim UFC lightweight title in October with a third-round submission over Kevin Lee at UFC 216. UFC officials attempted to book Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov earlier this year at UFC 209. Unfortunately, the fight was canceled the day before the event due to a botched weigh cut by Nurmagomedov.

In regards to McGregor, who won the UFC lightweight title in November of 2016 with a second-round knockout of Eddie Alvarez, has not competed in the Octagon since UFC 205. Instead, he took part in his professional boxing debut in a blockbuster contest against Floyd Mayweather. McGregor lost to Mayweather via 10th round TKO.