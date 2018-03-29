Ferguson & Nurmagomedov Exchange Heated Words On Conference Call

The UFC held a media call to promote the upcoming lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This fight is slated to main event the upcoming UFC 223 pay-per-view event. UFC President Dana White has confirmed that he will strip Conor McGregor of the UFC lightweight title.

Thus, the reason that this fight went from being for the interim title to the actual title.

The build-up to this fight has been tremendous as these two fighters are doing all they can do to sell this fight to not only the hardcore fans but the mainstream fans as well.

Thus, things got interesting on Wednesday during the call. Here are some of the highlights of the shots exchanged (transcript courtesy of MMAJunkie).

Nurmagomedov: I hope we’re going to fight. Finally, we’re going to fight, because this is the most important fight in the lightweight division right now.

Ferguson: You talking about the (expletive), kid. You had your chance to fight for the belt, and you missed it. I’m giving you one chance to quit, to walk away and (expletive) retire.

Nurmagomedov: To be honest, I didn’t understand your English. You talk like stupid guy. Can I finish this, and then you can talk your stupid (expletive)?

Ferguson: I’m actually working out as I’m talking. What are you doing, Khabib? Stuffing your face full of tiramisu? It’s not even Tuesday, dog.

UFC 223 is set to take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Ferguson: You still have to prove you can make championship weight. You have half a pound more to lose. I hope to god you’re under-conditioned, because if you mess this up, you’re going to have the whole world hating on you, doggie.

Nurmagomedov: OK, are you finished?

Ferguson: Nope, I’m never finished. You’re going to be finished.

Nurmagomedov: OK, let’s talk. I’m going to let you talk.

Ferguson: You’re going to taste my jab. I’m going to make you taste nickels and dimes, son.

Nurmagomedov: I think everybody believes (the winner of this fight will be the best lightweight in the world).

Ferguson: That’s right, tell them. I’m the (expletive) champ.

Nurmagomedov: No, you’re interim champ. Be humble, boy. You’re the interim champ.

Ferguson: At the end of the day, you’ve gotta have everybody powder your ass in baby powder and (expletive) comb your hair.

A rematch between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will serve as the co-main event of UFC 223. Rounding out the five bout main card is Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder in a lightweight bout, Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout, and Renato Moicano vs. Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout.