Tony Ferguson Claps Back At Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz

Tony Ferguson may be in the unfortunate position of having been forced out of a fourth fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at this Saturday’s UFC 223, but he isn’t going to let two fighters who don’t even have fights booked call him out.

When news of the knee injury that forced Ferguson out of his fight with Khabib and allowed Max Holloway to step in broke on Sunday night, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was surprisingly silent, but soon broke it the following day with an especially off-color joke.

Ferguson took offense, and called McGregor out on social media today, telling “The Notorious” he couldn’t pull out of a fight if her never fought:

.Can’t Pull Out If You Never Fight McNuggets- Stay In Your Lane McDucker, Good Job “Staying Ready”™️ https://t.co/LNp8ksyI0U — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 3, 2018

Fan favorite Nate Diaz was also quick to was quick to call “El Cucuy” out for not being able to “make it to war.”

But Ferguson took a similar path to responding to Diaz, who hasn’t fought since he lost a majority decision to McGregor in the rematch at August 2016’s UFC 202. He offered his opinion that Diaz couldn’t talk given he’s supposedly turned down fights with much of the lightweight roster:

.Stay In Your Lane Nathan, Last Time I Checked You Ducked The Whole Roster. Can’t Fight In A War If You Never Sign Up For Battle. https://t.co/x0HKElDd3n — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 3, 2018

There’s no denying the sting that being forced out of the biggest fight of your career – the fourth overall time Ferguson vs. Khabib has been called off – but “El Cucuy” also has a solid point here.

McGregor and Diaz can continue to make fun of the lightweight division’s top online all they want, but at some point, they’re going to have to get back in the octagon after long bouts of not fighting and back up that talk at some point.

“El Cucuy” is injured, true, but he was headed for a dangerous match-up in the octagon, which is much more than can be said for McGregor and Diaz lately.

Whose side are you on?