Tony Ferguson Calls Out Khabib: I’m ‘Going Mike Tyson’ On This B***h

On April 7, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov will finally do battle in the main event of UFC 223 from the Barclays, Center.

The two lightweight titans have been scheduled to meet multiple times before, but injuries have always forced the UFC to scrap the bout. Now, however, both men appear to be healthy, and fight fans can only hope that remains the case as fight night nears.

And if the two do indeed finally enter the Octagon together, Ferguson, who currently carries the interim lightweight title, will be gunning for a finish akin to that of a former heavyweight champion boxer:

“I’m going to f*cking go Mike Tyson on this b*tch,” Ferguson said on a recent edition of The MMA Hour. “Go back and watch my old footage, man. Go back and watch my old fights. I knocked people out at 170 pounds. I’ve seen Khabib, I think he was wearing platform shoes when we were over there facing off. That dude has an issue if he’s trying to compensate like that, so he’s already lost. So I’m going to finish this guy in distinct fashion. “I’m not going to try to hurt him too much. I mean, I think we’re past that point of animosity where we needed so much anger to f*cking train for this. Hopefully, we can have some fun and be a little bit more lighthearted in camp so nobody gets injured. Please, AKA, don’t hurt your f*cking boy, because you guys are notorious for that sh*t, and show up and make some weight. I know you have the world’s best weight-cutting guy besides myself, because I’m number-f*cking-one. So show up, dude, do your sh*t, and let’s have a good fight.”

That will certainly be a tough task, however, as Nurmagomedov has never lost in his professional career let alone be finished. The Dagestan native is one of the best wrestlers the sport’s ever seen and he holds a perfect 25-0 record, most recently dishing out a one-sided beating against Edson Barboza at UFC 219 last month.

Ferguson, meanwhile, also appears to be in the prime of his career, as he’s won an impressive 10 straight bouts. He’ll look to continue that winning streak come April, and he said it’d be nice to see Nurmagomedov ‘wincing in pain on the ground where he belongs’: