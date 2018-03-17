Tom Duquesnoy Scores Questionable Decision Over Terrion Ware

Tom Duquesnoy may have stole one from Terrion Ware.

In a bantamweight scrap, Duquesnoy took on Ware. The “Fire Kid” was coming off his first loss under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. Meanwhile, Ware hoped to avoid his third straight defeat.

The two didn’t waste any time trading leg kicks. Ware got in a body kick. A right hand over the top followed by a leg kick connected for Duquesnoy. A punch to the body was there for Ware. Duquesnoy landed a head kick, but Ware kept moving forward. A counter left hook found the mark for Duquesnoy. Ware got his opponent down and threw some strikes near the end of the round.

Ware caught a kick in the second stanza, but couldn’t get a takedown. He landed an uppercut. A combination was there for Duquesnoy. He went for an elbow over the top. Ware answered with his own combination. Time was called for an accidental groin strike to Duquesnoy. A leg kick, followed by a knee to the body was there for Ware. He took Duquesnoy down and was in control at the end of the second frame.

Duquesnoy opened up the final round with a hard leg kick. Ware scored a takedown, but couldn’t maintain control. Ware found a sweet spot for the jab throughout the fight. He took a single leg and scored a takedown, but again nothing doing.

In the end, all three judges score the fight for Duquesnoy. One judge decided to give the “Fire Kid” all three rounds.

Final Result: Tom Duquesnoy def. Terrion Ware via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)