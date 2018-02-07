TJ Dillashaw & Cody Garbrandt Continue Trading Trolls On Social Media

With the UFC looking to book a short notice rematch between bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt for March 3’s UFC 222 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the two rivals have continued to clash on social media.

Today, Dillashaw, who hasn’t expressed much interest in the idea, took to Twitter to take a shot at “No Love”:

The more you open your mouth, the stupider you sound. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/iHEgcJh0dK — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) February 7, 2018

Garbrandt then responded, criticizing the 135-pound champ for blocking him before Dillashaw made it clear that he’s ‘not hiding’:

Damn and I was just about to wish him a happy birthday!! 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/APlqPU0M29 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) February 7, 2018

I would run it again too! I’m not hiding. Let him get a couple more fights in. Let’s do it right and not on 4 weeks notice to save a fight for the UFC — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) February 7, 2018

The two first did battle at UFC 217 this past November where Dillashaw stunned Garbrandt with a second-round knockout to reclaim the title. Because of that, “No Love” is gunning for a rematch, but Dillashaw seems set on landing a super fight with flyweight king Demetrious Johnson.