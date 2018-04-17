Tito Ortiz Hints At Chuck Liddell Trilogy Promoted By Golden Boy

Golden Boy Promotions appears to be looking to get into the MMA game following the UFC’s involvement in boxing.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz posted a picture he personally took of the Golden Boy building with a very interesting caption.

According to Ortiz’s post, Golden Boy may be interested in promoting a third fight between him and longtime rival Chuck Liddell:

Both men are long gone from the UFC, with Liddell retiring back in 2010 and Ortiz finishing out his career in Bellator. Boxing has notoriously provided better paydays to it’s star competitors, meaning the two could be looking at huge fight purses compared to Bellator or the UFC.

Likewise, the UFC wouldn’t have any interest in getting involved with a third fight between Liddell and Ortiz, and if Bellator passes or has already passed on it, they definitely need to look outside of the cage for one final payday.

The underlying intrigue here is Golden Boy’s interest in MMA, which could be a game changer in terms of fighter pay.

Would you be interested in another rematch between the two? What do you make of Golden Boy getting into the MMA game?