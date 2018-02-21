Tito Ortiz Addresses Potential Third Fight With Chuck Liddell

Tito Ortiz is willing to come out of retirement for a certain fight.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Ortiz revealed what that fight would be, and he noted that he has “a lot of interest” in the third fight with fellow former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell.

“I have a lot of interest level,” said Ortiz (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “Actually, on New Year’s, I asked the matchmakers for the UFC if they’d ever want to do a Chuck Liddell-Tito Ortiz III and he kind of looked at me and laughed and said, ‘Chuck couldn’t pass to fight again. He’s been knocked out, unconscious, five times.’ I guarantee you the doctor won’t give him a license.”

Ortiz finished up his successful career when submitted Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 last year.

There is history between Ortiz and Liddell as they have fought each other twice. Liddell stopped Ortiz in both fights.

Their rematch for the light heavyweight title at UFC 66 was the most successful UFC event ever at the time. With their track record, the third fight between them could do very good business for Bellator MMA.

Ortiz retired as an early pioneer and one of the true legends of the sport. His accomplishments speak for themselves as he is a UFC Hall of Famer and has fought the biggest names in MMA.