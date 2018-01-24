Title Contenders Call Out Nate Diaz For UFC Return

It didn’t take long for UFC stars to call out Nate Diaz to fight him in his UFC return.

It’s been documented that Diaz took to his official Instagram account on late Tuesday night and noted that “May, June” time frame could be when he returns to fighting under the UFC banner.

Diaz mentioned in that post that he was “sick of sitting around” and told fighters to “step your games up.”

As a result of this post, it caught the attention of two UFC lightweight title contenders, Eddie Alvarez and Kevin Lee, who responded immediately. They posted the following on Twitter:

Alvarez: “May-June is perfect @NateDiaz209, see you then big guy 👊🏻 💥#Eastcoastbeastcoast #Ufcmostviolent.”

Lee: “Put yo money up then @NateDiaz209   Or shut the fuck up and go back to riding bikes around the park.”

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor back at UFC 202 last August when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

Diaz’s camp continues to say that he will only fight again for an eight-figure payday. Diaz has been biding his time since a third bout has been off the table with McGregor.

In regards to Alvarez, he actually has history with Diaz. If you recall back at UFC 188 in June of 2015, they exchanged heated words while backstage at the event after Alvarez’s split-decision win over Diaz’s friend and teammate, Gilbert Melendez. This could be a factor in which opponent the promotion offers Diaz.

After scoring a knockout victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 218 in December, Alvarez went on record by stating that he wants a big fight next and that could come in the form of Diaz.

On the flip side, Lee has gone on record by stating that Diaz was a “journeyman” and “not a real fighter.” Also, last year, he pushed for a fight with Diaz.

