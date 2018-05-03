Title Contender Tired Of Seeing Fighters Trying To Be Conor McGregor

There is one title contender who is tired of other fighters acting like Conor McGregor.

And that contender is Brian Ortega, who is slated to challenge Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event.

Since the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion rose to fame by talking some major trash and also backing it up inside the Octagon, there have been many fighters who have tried to clone the actions of the Irishmen.

However, not all fighters can be McGregor. None the less, people are still trying to be him. Ortega recently stated in an interview with MMAJunkie that he’s tired of these people trying to be McGregor.

“There’s only one Conor,” Ortega recently told MMAjunkie. “Everybody who’s tried to be like Conor, you can tell they’re just fronting. You can easily see, you can tell by the way the go in there – you’re just like, ‘Come on. Shut up.’” “For me, I’m just me,” he said. “That’s what I realized the best thing to be is. When I talk to people, they’re like, especially getting into the sport, (they’re like), ‘Oh, you’ve got to be a character. You’ve got to be this.’ And my coach told – and I don’t know if I can cuss or not – but he goes, ‘F-ck that.’ He’s like, ‘Just be you, bro. You don’t have to lie on the thing. You don’t have to pretend. You don’t have to remember some thing you made up before.’ He goes, ‘Just be you, and you can’t go wrong with being you.’ “So that’s what we did, and I’m happy I stuck to it, man. Because I’m just me. If I ever get pissed off, I’m legitimately pissed off. So far it hasn’t happened.”

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.