Thiago Santos Finishes Anthony Smith In Fun Belem Clash

Thiago Santos was overaggressive at times, but he got the job done against Anthony Smith.

Santos and Smith did battle in the opening bout of the UFC Belem main card. The action aired live on FOX Sports 1. Both men were looking to extend their winning streaks.

Santos opened up quickly with kicks. Smith swarmed Santos once he slipped. The pressure was brief and Smith looked to gauge the distance. Santos landed a spinning wheel kick, but it didn’t do as much damage as initially though. Santos got overzealous and Smith earned mount. Santos reversed and wound up in top control. Santos rained down some body and head shots.

Santos continued to land some thudding body shots. Smith held onto a leg and got back up. A huge left hand dropped Smith. A cut opened up above the eye of Santos. Smith was still wobbly and we were back to the ground. The horn sounded with Santos in top control.

Round two began and Santos moved forward with a front kick. Smith dropped from a body kick. Santos hammered away and referee Marc Goddard had seen enough.

Final Result: Thiago Santos def. Anthony Smith via TKO (strikes) – R2, 1:03