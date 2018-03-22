Stipe Miocic & Junior Dos Santos React To Anthony Joshua Rumors

Yesterday (March 21, 2018), a report from the Telegraph’s Gareth A. Davies surfaced indicating that the UFC was interested in signing heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua to a highly lucrative contract.

Given that UFC President Dana White has continuously expressed his interest in promoting boxing, it’s unclear whether or not a deal with Joshua would pertain specifically to boxing or involve the Brit trying his hand at mixed martial arts as well.

Regardless, reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and ex-titleholder Junior Dos Santos both commented on the rumors:

Great @ufc great @danawhite

Then you could give MMA a real shot against boxing not just a money fight. https://t.co/9xNooAMaUC — Junior Dos Santos (@junior_cigano) March 22, 2018

Miocic, who’s coming off of a successful title defense over Francis Ngannou earlier this year, has often called out Joshua multiple times for a potential clash.

Dos Santos, meanwhile, is currently sorting out issues with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) regarding a potential anti-doping violation, but he too has expressed interest in boxing in the past.

As for Joshua, the 28-year-old is currently scheduled to put his IBF, IBO and WBA titles on the line against Joseph Parker on March 31.

