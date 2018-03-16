Stipe Miocic Addresses Potential Fight With Brock Lesnar

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has addressed a potential fight with former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

UFC President Dana White has teased the return of Lesnar to the promotion in the past. The speculation going around is that with Jon Jones being on the sidelines, Lesnar would only return to the UFC for big fights and one of those fights could be against Miocic.

The current WWE Universal Champion’s contract is up with the WWE in April after WrestleMania 34. However, it has been reported that the sports entertainment company could keep him around through August.

Lesnar has competed just once inside of the cage since 2011. The former UFC champion holds notable wins over fighters such as Shane Carwin Randy Couture and Frank Mir.

Hard-hitting heavyweight star Mark Hunt is the last man to have fought Lesnar in the Octagon at UFC 200 in 2016. This marked Lesnar’s return to MMA after an almost five-year retirement.

As seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night which was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA issued drug tests before the bout. This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Miocic noted that he believes that he can defeat Lesnar if they step into the Octagon and fought it out.