Stephen Thompson Insists Darren Till Is Too Predictable

On May 27, 2018, former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson will enter enemy territory to face a rising prospect, as he’s scheduled to take on Darren Till in the main event of UFC Fight Night 130 at the Echo Arena in Till’s home of Liverpool, England.

Till, a massive 170 pounder, has gained recognition not only due to his brash personality, but due to his high level skill set. He’s displayed strong striking and has put together a 16-0-1 record that includes 10 knockouts and four UFC victories.

“Wonderboy”, however, feels as if the 25-year-old Englishman is too ‘predictable’:

“I think I’ve faced better strikers,” he told Submission Radio. “I think Rory MacDonald is a great striker, I think Jorge Masvidal is an excellent striker. I think [Till is] kind of predictable. I think him coming out there, he might have a few tricks up his sleeve, but whenever you’re pushed, whenever you’re pressured you always go back to the way you usually fight. I remember Johny Hendricks coming out there saying he’s got something new, but whenever he was pressured he went back to his old self, and that’s what made it easy.”

It’s certainly true that Thompson has faced and conquered superior competition throughout his 12-fight UFC career compared to the opposition Till has faced.

Prior to back-to-back fights against welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in 2016 and 2017, Thompson had won seven consecutive fights. Most recently, he’s coming off of an impressive victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 last November.

Till, meanwhile, is coming off of a vicious first-round stoppage victory over Donald Cerrone last October.

Will he be able to pick up another victory over a top name?