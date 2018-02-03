Sources: Max Holloway Injured, Out Of UFC 222

This is why we can’t have nice things in MMA.

Weeks after middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was forced out of his UFC 221 headliner versus Luke Rockhold with an undisclosed injury that was eventually revealed to be a serious staph infection, another high-profile UFC champ has reportedly been forced from an upcoming main event.

According to a report from ESPN.com, sources have revealed featherweight champ Max Holloway has suffered an injury that has left him unable to defend the title in his awaited match-up with longtime contender Frankie Edgar at March 3’s UFC 222.

The UFC has not officially pulled Holloway from the card but is expected to do so shortly according to the report.

MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani also confirmed the report, revealing the details that Holloway suffered a leg injury in training.

Officials are supposedly looking for a replacement bout to headline the otherwise thin card, which drew a heavy amount of vitriol online for its Andrei Arlovski vs. Stefan Struve co-main event.

Holloway vs. Edgar was supposed to go down at December’s UFC 218 from Detroit, but an injury to Edgar forced him out and he was replaced by longtime former champion Jose Aldo, whom Holloway stopped for the second time in a year in his first official title defense.