Source: Mayweather vs. McGregor In UFC ‘Closer To Happening’

In recent weeks, talk of an over-the-top Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor bout in the UFC octagon has cooled down quite a bit.

The rumors were roaring hot at one point after Mayweather posted a video of himself stepping into an MMA cage and teased a “billion dollar” deal with the UFC earlier this year, yet nothing was made official and talks died down as McGregor was arrested on assault charges for his now-infamous Brooklyn bus attack on April 5 in New York.

It’s lead many to believe that the bout was a joke that was never going to happen in the first place, yet Mayweather’s head of security, Greg La Rosa, recently stoked the fires back up again during a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, claiming that while many are calling ‘bulls***’ on the fight, ‘Money’ isn’t joking when he said that if the boxing legend comes back, it will be to MMA:

“I think he might do it. I think he might come back. Never know. I don’t know who it would be against, because that stuff would be all behind the scenes, a little out of my reach. But I think he might do it. “A lot of people are calling bullshit on this one, but we’ll just have to see. He’s around camp, he’s talking about it, and he’s not kidding when he talks to Jim Gray there and says if I come back it’ll be for MMA. That’s not a joke that he’s making.”

Pressed for his assessment if it would actually happen, La Rosa then said he believes it’s closer to happening than not:

“Man, if I had to guess, I’d say it’s closer to happening.”

As Dana White loves to say, we’ll see what happens in regards to Mayweather vs. McGregor in the octagon. But based on Mayweather’s recent words to Filipino news outlet ABS-CBN News during a world-traveling trip, he isn’t focused on any type of combat sports return as of now:

“I’m not worried about the octagon or the boxing ring. As of right now, I’m touring around the world, doing different things, embracing my fans, getting love from all around the world,” Mayweather said. “Right now I’m just traveling. I don’t know what the future holds, but as of right now, I’m retired. “I’m not thinking about fighting right now.”

There’s little doubt that Mayweather vs. McGregor would be the biggest fight of 2018 in terms of mainstream appeal, as their first fight in the boxing ring last year was rated as the second-highest grossing pay-per-view event of all-time.

There are hurdles to surpass, however, and Mayweather doesn’t seem to be too intent on making the bout happen as of right now.

But that could all change rather quickly. Is it a fight you’re excited to pay money for?