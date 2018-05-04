Six Biggest Controversies Of Dana White’s UFC Career

UFC President Dana White has undoubtedly taken the sport of MMA to levels that were once incomprehensible in the early 1990s.

What was once essentially a tough man competition with submissions is now backed by FOX and Reebok, and White’s efforts have arguably turned the UFC into a household name.

But for every success Dana White has had, there’s a controversy that follows. White is known for his brash and mercurial temper, and some of his behind-the-scenes dealings have tarnished both him and the UFC.

Let’s take a look back at the six biggest controversies in Dana White’s UFC career!

6. Dana White’s Mom Writes Tell-All Book About Son

Imagine your mother writing a book about how back of a person you are. Well, that’s exactly what June White did to her son, UFC President Dana White.

June wrote about Dana’s penchant for heavy gambling and womanizing, but perhaps the most damning evidence she produces is the way he treated his family after his ascent to fame and fortune. Dana’s mother says he skipped out on his grandmother’s funeral and had made promises to visit her in Florida prior to her passing.

June White says Dana never made that trip. The rest of the book seems like a bit of a mean-spirited campaign against him, but no one knows you better than your own mother.