Say What? Ronda Rousey Is Now Managing Boxers

Ronda Rousey may now be in the WWE, and she also may have been blasted for her obvious lack of striking skill during her precipitous MMA downfall, but apparently, that doesn’t mean she’s giving up on the sweet science.

Except for this time, she’ll be doing it in a managerial role. Yes, Ronda Rousey is reportedly a boxing manager.

News came this week that Rousey had procured her first client Ferdinand Koberyan while seemingly partnering with Oscar de la Hoya’s Golden Boy Productions, who announced the signing online:

#GBP is excited to announce the signing of welterweight prospect Ferdinand Kerobyan, the first fighter under the management of @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/7qTBsrjoy8 — Golden Boy Boxing (@GoldenBoyBoxing) March 15, 2018

Koberyan is a 20-year-old fighter who currently resides in Rousey’s home state California after moving from his native Armenia.

Rousey has long been linked to the Armenian community, specifically in her relationship with highly criticized coach Edmond Tarverdyan, but her ties to the people hearken back to her time as an Olympic medal-winning judo player.

Rousey also discussed the signing on Instagram, congratulating Koberyan:

Finally, Koberyan expressed excitement at his signing in his own post:

Scheduled to team with Olympic wrestling medalist Kurt Angle and take on WWE executives Stephanie McMahon and Paul Levesque in her first official pro-wrestling match at April 8’s WrestleMania 34, Rousey left the UFC after two consecutive knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

The 31-year-old women’s MMA legend recently said the chances of her returning to the UFC were very slim and were as likely as her returning to judo to make the Olympics.

Exactly what she will do in terms of being a manager for fighters is unknown, and some are speculating she’ll simply be a public face for signing fighters to Tarverdyan’s Glendale Fighting Club.