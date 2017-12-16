Santiago Ponzinibbio Defeats Mike Perry At UFC on FOX 26

Mike Perry and Santiago Ponzinibbio had a hard-fought battle, but “Gente Boa” earned the victory.

The second bout on the main card of UFC on FOX 26 featured welterweight action. Ponzinibbio and Perry did battle inside the MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Perry opened up with a body kicks in the opening frame. Ponzinibbio looked to have respect for his opponent’s punching power early. “Platinum” continued to keep his opponent honest with body kick. Perry cracked Ponzinibbio with a hook. “Gente Boa” survived the round.

An uppercut landed for Perry early in the second stanza. He took his opponent down and went for the back. Ponzinibbio shook him off and unloaded on the feet. He definitely caught a second wind, while Perry appeared to slow down a bit. A spinning backfist landed for Ponzinibbio. The round ended with Ponzinibbio having the upper hand.

Ponzinibbio cooled down Perry’s blitz with his wrestling in the final frame. He took Perry down and was in control. “Gente Boa” went for a guillotine choke, but Perry used it to stand back up. The fight came to a close with Ponzinibbio getting in some late offense.

All three judges scored the fight for Ponzinibbio.

Final Result: Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Mike Perry via unanimous decision (29-29, 29-28, 29-28)