Roy Nelson Reacts To Matt Mitrione’s ‘Dirtbag’ Cheating Accusations

Following a hard-fought bout in the main event of last weekend’s (Fri., February 16, 2018) Bellator 194 from Uncasville, Conn., heavyweight Matt Mitrione called out his opponent, former UFC heavyweight Roy Nelson, for supposedly cheating in the third round by brandishing “Big Country” a “dirtbag.”

Mitrione claimed that during the frame when he was taken down and controlled by Nelson, “Big Country” put his toes in the fence to use greater leverage and rain down ground and pound on him. While Mitrione won and will advance to the next round of the Bellator heavyweight grand prix, he apparently isn’t happy with how Nelson acted nonetheless.

Nelson responded to the accusations by saying he thought he was the one who should be upset considering he lost, but if a third match (the two fought on The Ultimate Fighter 10) were to happen, a different result would happen:

That why if it ever happens again it won't be the same out come. I thought I was upset…. I lost. But who know maybe earn an alternate position and run it back! https://t.co/wFObylTs3p — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) February 20, 2018

The series is 1-1, yet their feud appears to have taken a new and unexpected turn, perhaps in an effort to promote a third bout somewhere down the line.

Mitrione currently has his hands full with the rest of the grand prix competitors, however, so Nelson would have to gain an alternate position in the event of an injury to another competitor in order to face “Meathead” in the tournament.

Much stranger things have happened in MMA, and Nelson has beat Mitrione before.

What is your take on this rapidly-developing beef? Did Nelson cheat by putting his foot in the fence and not allowing Mitrione to escape, or is “Meathead” complaining about irrelevant issues based on the fact he won the fight?