Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Rematch Set For UFC 223

Amidst many rumors and much speculation, UFC President Dana White confirmed today (Jan. 19, 2018) at the UFC 25th Anniversary Series press conference that a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will take place at UFC 223 on April 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The two first met at UFC 217 last November at Madison Square Garden in New York City where Namajunas stunned Jedrzejczyk with a first-round knockout to steal the 115-pound title.

Prior to that, “Thug” Rose had won four of her previous five fights since losing to Carla Esparza in the inaugural women’s strawweight title fight back in 2014. She owns a 5-2 Octagon record that includes victories over the likes of Angela Hill, Paige VanZant, Tecia Torres and Michelle Waterson.

Jedrzejczyk, on the other hand, was viewed as a dominant champion before running into Namajunas. She had won 14 consecutive fights including eight consecutive UFC fights, while defending the strawweight title five-straight times.

UFC 223 is currently set to be headlined by a title fight between interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and No. 1 contender Khabib Nurmagomedov. It’s currently unclear whether or not Conor McGregor will be stripped of his title and whether or not Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov is for the undisputed strap.