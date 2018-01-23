Bellator 192 Medical Suspensions: Rory MacDonald Earns Long Sit

It turns out those leg kicks by Douglas Lima did some serious damage to Rory MacDonald, even if he ultimately lost the fight.

The CSAC imposed up to six months’ suspension (via MMA Fighting) for MacDonald, whose leg was grotesquely swollen by the end of the five-round welterweight title fight.

Doctors with the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) say MacDonald might have possibly broken his right hand and right lower leg, due to an accumulation of damage dealt out by Lima’s leg kicks. MacDonald may be able to return before that if he’s cleared by a physician, but also must navigate a 45-day no contest with 30 days no contact mandatory suspension.

However, “The Red King” himself said on The MMA Hour that his leg was merely a hematoma, which explains the massive swelling. With no damage to the actual bone, the Bellator welterweight champion could return sooner than originally thought.

As for Lima, the recently deposed champ was given a 60-day ban from the commission due to a cut over his right eye. Lima was also given a 45-day medical suspension with 30 days of no contact; the fight was clearly a war of a attrition between both men, amounting to some serious damage that has forced the CSAC’s hand in suspending them.

Here are the full suspensions:

Chael Sonnen: Seven day mandatory suspension

Quinton Jackson: Seven day mandatory suspension

Rory MacDonald: Potential suspension of 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact due to possible fracture to right hand and right lower leg; must be cleared by physician to return sooner; 45-day no contest, 30-day no contact mandatory suspension

Douglas Lima: Potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration of the right eyebrow; must be cleared by physician to return sooner; 45-day no contest, 30-day no contact mandatory suspension

Michael Chandler: Seven day mandatory suspension

Goiti Yamauchi: Potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to left cheek; must be cleared by physician to return sooner; seven-day mandatory suspension

Aaron Pico: Seven day mandatory suspension

Shane Kruchten: Potential suspension of 180 days no contest,180 days no contact due to possible fracture to right foot and right second toe; must be cleared by physician to return sooner; 45-day no contest, 30-day no contact mandatory suspension due to KO

Henry Corrales: Seven day mandatory suspension

Georgi Karakhanyan: Potential suspension of 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact due to possible fracture to right hand; potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration of right eyebrow; must be cleared by physician to return sooner; Seven day mandatory suspension

Cooper Gibson: Seven day mandatory suspension

Andrew Lazo: Seven day mandatory suspension

Chad George: Seven day mandatory suspension

James Barnes: Potential suspension of 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact due to possible fracture to left shoulder; must be cleared by physician to return sooner; Seven day mandatory suspension

Gabriel Green: Seven day mandatory suspension

Christopher Padilla: Seven day mandatory suspension

Jalin Turner: Seven day mandatory suspension

Noah Tillis: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact; no exception due to KO

Arthur Estrazulas: Seven day mandatory suspension

Mike Segura: Seven day mandatory suspension

Roosevelt Roberts: Seven day mandatory suspension

Tom Aaron: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact; no exception due to KO

Kyle Estrada: Seven day mandatory suspension

David Duran: Seven day mandatory suspension

Johnny Cisneros: Seven day mandatory suspension

Marlen Magee: Potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to nose; must be cleared by physician to return sooner

Guilherme Bomba: Seven day mandatory suspension

Ivan Castillo: Seven day mandatory suspension

Devon Brock: Potential suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact due to laceration to left eyebrow; must be cleared by physician to return sooner

Khonry Gracie: Seven day mandatory suspension

Jose Campos: Seven day mandatory suspension

Haim Gozali: Seven day mandatory suspension

Joey Davis: Seven day mandatory suspension

Ian Butler: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact; no exception due to KO