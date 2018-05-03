Ronda Rousey Reacts To ‘Click Wh*ring’ Boxing Reporter Being Removed From Gym

One boxing reporter learned to not talk about Ronda Rousey in a negative way.

Longtime boxing reporter Elie Seckbach attended a media event to promote the upcoming boxing match between Gennady Golovkin and Vanes Martirosyan. The fight is slated to go down this Saturday in Carson, California.

To promote the event, there was a media event at the Glendale Fighting Club and Seckbach got kicked out of it over his alleged behavior.

A video has surfaced on Instagram of Sevak Ohanjanian, who is a member of Glendale Fighting Club, that shows him telling the reporter to leave after Seckbach apparently had some negative words about the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

There is some history between Seckbach and Rousey as Elie has since revealed that in the past at a studio in Los Angeles the former UFC champ told him that she would not do an interview with him because he wasn’t “big enough.”

This leads us to Seckbach taking to his YouTube channel (transcript courtesy of MMA Mania) to explain what happened at the media event.

“I was invited to cover the press event for ‘GGG’ and Vanes Martirosyan. I’ve known ‘GGG’ and Vanes for many, many years both before they were very well known. Vanes I’ve had a great relationship with, same thing with ‘GGG,’ very respectful. I am cool with both of them. I walk into the gym and Vanes’ dad runs up to me, hugs me and introduces me to Vanes’ kids and his wife. Then this kid comes over, I don’t even know him, maybe I met him five years ago. I’m not sure of the guys name, but he was very nervous or agitated. Obviously looking back he was mad for Ronda. I understand, like I said we are very respectful, we keep it classy at these things. So this kid comes over, then comes back after two minutes and says ‘Come with me,’ takes out his camera and says, ‘You have to leave, get the F out.’ At first I thought it was a joke. If you watch my video and see my facial expressions, I thought it was a prank because in boxing gyms we always do pranks. But this kid was dead serious, don’t know his name and I don’t know who he is. But obviously he has some feelings toward Ronda. He’s looking out for her, they are friends, I get it. Like I said, I respect that he looks out for his friend. But here is my thing: I wasn’t there for Ronda, I wasn’t there for MMA and I wasn’t there for UFC. I was there to help promote a fight. We cover boxing, we love boxing. So he posted on his Instagram, very classy move, that shows a lot of class of course. And Ronda posted, ‘Now some people will learn,’ I am paraphrasing. She said ‘relationsships are more important than clicks.’ My answer to that is, listen I cover boxing and when you say you’re going to knock out Floyd (Mayweather), I’m sorry but I have to stand up for boxing. I have to defend the sport that I am passionate about and I cover. If you dish, you should be able to receive, don’t get mad. If a fighter doesn’t win two fights it’s not my fault. Like I said, no hard feelings we keep it moving. In fact, Edmond Tarverdyan, the head coach of the gym saw me recently at a fight and asked me if I could help out one of his fighters who is 5-0 and give him some shine. And I said absolutely.”

Rousey has since commented on the situation by writing the following: