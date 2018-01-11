Ronda Rousey Inducted Into International Sports Hall of Fame

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey remains one of the biggest stars the sport has ever seen despite the fact that she’ll likely never enter the Octagon again.

Prior to suffering back-to-back losses to Holly Holm at UFC 193 and Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, Rousey won 12 consecutive bouts, while defending her 135-pound title six straight times.

And now, the “Rowdy” one will be inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame, per a report from MMAMania.com.

The induction ceremony is set to take place on March 3, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio during the Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival.

In addition to Rousey, combat sports legend and former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten will also be inducted.