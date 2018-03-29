Ronda Rousey Finally Addresses Rapid MMA Downfall

Ronda Rousey received quite a bit of criticism earlier this week when she took part in two interviews, both of which became a bit awkward when the topic of her fighting career came up.

The “Rowdy” one, now a member of the WWE, ended her iconic UFC run on the heels of back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, although she’s rarely talked about either since.

Speaking with ESPN earlier this week, however, Rousey finally opened up a bit, implying that her passion for fighting dwindled away as the years dragged on:

“Judo and MMA, there were times when the process was fun and then there were times where it got to be only the results were fun, you know?” Rousey said. “And then there’s a time when things just run their course. You fall in love, then you fall out of love, and you find a new love.”

Up until her fight against Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015, Rousey was nothing short of dominant. She was a former Olympian, had won 12 straight fights by way of finish and was the biggest star in the UFC at the time.

In addition to possibly losing some of the drive required to remain a high-level fighter, Rousey also admitted that felt obligated to grow the 135-pound women’s division. Perhaps that played a role in her downfall as well, but she said she has ‘no regrets’ regardless:

“There was a while when I was just looking for an honorable way out,” Rousey said. “I felt satisfied, like I proved everything I needed to prove, but I didn’t feel like anybody else felt that way, and I wasn’t sure that the women’s division could survive without me. So I felt obligated to do more than what I actually wanted to, I feel. “But I also think that everything happens for a reason and I have no regrets, and I’m still happy that I fulfilled those obligations. I really do feel like the women’s division can hold its own now and I’m proud of all the work I did there. I don’t need anyone else’s approval to be proud of myself.”

Rousey has yet to officially announce her retirement from mixed martial arts, but many feel as if we’ve seen the last of her fighting days.

She’s now set to make her in-ring debut at Wrestlemania 34 April 8 in New Orleans.