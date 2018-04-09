Ronda Rousey Explains Why She’s Happy She Lost Last Two UFC Fights

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey continues to reflect on her pro-MMA career.

As seen at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday night (April 8th, 2018) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on the WWE Network, Rousey and Kurt Angle defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a Mixed Tag Team Match. This marked Rousey’s in-ring debut.

After the event, she spoke to ESPN about her impressive WWE debut at WrestleMania 34 and looked back on her MMA career.

Rousey has been out of the fight game for two years after suffering devastating losses in her last two bouts under the UFC banner.

Up until those losses, she was a wrecking machine as she ran through the top contenders in the division at the time.

However, that all went away when she was dethroned of UFC gold by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015 as Holm knocked her out with a head kick in devastating style. Then, she suffered a 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016.

Since then, she has largely and not done any interviews in which she talked about her MMA career. Now, Rousey has signed with the WWE and is an active Superstar.